5 New Year's Eve brewery bashes and downtown Spartanburg parties you don't want to miss

2021 is almost over and it's time to celebrate the coming year.

Many of Spartanburg County's favorite breweries are holding New Year's Eve events Friday night. From theme parties to pizza parties and plenty of live music throughout, the perfect party to end the year at is probably not too far away.

Here's where you can ring in the New Year Friday:

Let's do the Time Warp

Ciclops Cyderi & Brewery (197 E. St. John Street) in downtown Spartanburg is holding a Rocky Horror-themed New Year’s party to ring in 2022. Their Time Warp 2022 event starts at 6 p.m. and will feature a trivia contest and other games, prizes and more. Costumes are encouraged and the party doesn’t end until 2021 does.

Dinner and a show

Plankowner Brewing Co. (109 Sloane Garden Road) in Boiling Springs will be holding a Brew Year’s Eve Party starting at 7 p.m. This ticketed event will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet by Dray Cafe with roasted pork, black eyed peas, collards and cornbread with live music from Shady Groove Band. Each $50 ticket includes three drink tickets that can be used for any beer, cider or spirit from the brewery’s bar and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Rotties 221 Biergarten (228 S. Main Street) in Woodruff is also holding a ticketed New Year’s Eve bash. Rottie’s New Year’s Eve County Down Party starts at 7 p.m. and will featured live music from the David Edwards Band, party favors, a raffle and a buffet dinner with rosemary garlic pork roast, black eyed peas, collard greens, cornbread and trifle. The party wraps up at 1 a.m. after a midnight champagne toast. Tickets are available for $25 on Eventbrite.

Pizza party

Holliday Brewing (1802 Drayton Road, Unit 125) in Spartanburg is holding a New Year’s Eve bash starting at 5 p.m. The party will feature Pi Squared pizza — two slice plates with salad available for $10 — beer specials, and live music from Echo Operative starting at 7 p.m. No cover charges, but the party is limited to guests age 21 and older after 9 p.m.

Brewery concert

New Groove Artisan Brewery (4078 SC-9) in Boiling Springs invites you to rock in the New Year at their annual bash. The ticketed, 21-plus party starts at 6 p.m. and will feature live music from Gary Frazier, J. Stephens and Cory Jobes starting at 7 p.m., a New Beer’s toast at midnight, hors d’oeuvres, and party favors. The $20 tickets also include a commemorative glass and one New Groove beer of the guest’s choosing. Tickets are available through the brewery’s Facebook page.

Downtown events

Some downtown Spartanburg venues are also holding parties to ring in the new year:

The AC Hotel (225 W. Main Street) is holding a red carpet New Year’s Eve soiree from 9 p.m.- 2 a.m. The ticketed event will have a champagne wall, hors d’oeuvres, a band, and a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast. Red carpet attire is encouraged, and the party is limited to those 21 and older. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $40 ($60 for 2).

The Nu-Way (373 E. Kennedy Street) will be having live music, as they do most Fridays, from Vera Soul and a champagne toast at midnight.

Samantha Swann covers food and restaurants in Spartanburg County. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her with your burning restaurant questions, recipes, and new dinner specials at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sameatsspartanburg.