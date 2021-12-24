ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

From the Left: Reflecting on the past and peeking at the future

By Mary Sharpe
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e13Lw_0dVFTKHb00

We often take a few moments at this time to reflect on the year that is ending and ponder the new year on the horizon.

Looking back at a column that I wrote last year about this time with the 2020 election just concluded, we were looking forward to a new administration taking control, confident that they would pull us out of the ditch, calm our fears and put us on the road to recovering from the traumatic Trump presidency. I expressed a need to return to normalcy and asked for people to begin to come together and have a civil conversation. Yet, even as I was writing that column, meetings were going on at a hotel just blocks from the White House planning a violent overthrow of our government. This added a final blow to the organized crime wave that had consumed our entire government.

We started the year with the former president's shenanigans getting more and more out of hand as he refused to concede his loss, screamed about nonexistent election fraud, and apparently orchestrated a coup. Biden was cheated out of a grand inauguration, cheated out of a parade and cheated out of crowds attending because of the pandemic. He was not welcomed to the White House by the former president, as is customary. When he and the First Lady arrived at the White House door, they found it locked because Trump had fired the chief butler only hours earlier. Trump thought that he was making a statement — and he was. One last petty, childish act.

Reviewing Biden's first year in office, he did get right to work on the country’s problems. Establishing vaccine centers nationwide and trying against foolish opposition to get the entire country fully vaccinated. This summer saw the reopening of our country, and we began to travel and visit family once again. He somehow managed to pass a historic massive infrastructure bill that will finally begin to repair our aging transportation system. He has guided us through a rough year of fires, floods, tornados, hurricanes and a massive snowstorm in February that overwhelmed the power grid in Texas. He signed an executive order recently that is aimed at restoring faith in the federal government by correcting problems with passport applications and the IRS. He got us out of the longest-running war in our nation’s history — finally. He has not done everything that we wanted, but our new president has quietly done quite a lot. And all without a black magic marker.

Meanwhile, the Republicans and even some members of his own party have inflicted pain on the Biden administration at every turn, blocking ambassadorships and voting against any legislation that he proposes. Boycotting the Jan. 6 investigation and denying crimes and threats by people in their party, Republicans are acting consistently against the best interests of their constituents and their country.

Having been so terribly wrong in last year's column, assuming that an election would cause peace to ascend on the earth and we could begin to have a civil conversation, I am timid about cracking the door open and peering into the new year or making any predictions. But I do have a wish list. As we face a new, stronger form of Covid, with more deaths and possibly another quarantine, the one thing on which we can all agree is that we are tired of this thing and we all wish that it would just go away. We will certainly hear more from the Jan. 6 commission as we crest the first anniversary of the coup with no one yet being held responsible but the foot soldiers. I hope that everyone involved will be brought to justice. We can look forward to members of Congress defying congressional subpoenas, weakening the very body in which they serve. And, this being an election year, new antics to entertain us.

I hope that Congress will pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act that will impose national standards on elections. I also hope that we can somehow push through the Build Back Better Act that begins to address climate change and offers real help to struggling Americans even though Sen. Manchin has announced his opposition.

And, of course, I am still hoping for that civil conversation. One can dream!

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House
FOX59

Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked his first Christmas in office by making calls to military service members stationed around the world, offering them holiday wishes and gratitude for their service and sacrifice for the nation. Joined by his wife, Jill, and their new puppy, Commander, the president on Saturday spoke via video to […]
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump’s intentions aside, Sen. Ted Cruz says he’s next in line to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
IRS
FOX59

EXPLAINER: How will Biden’s COVID-19 test giveaway work?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The […]
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Trump threatens to divulge ‘the real facts’ about ‘wacko’ Bette Midler

Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”
POTUS
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

308
Followers
105
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy