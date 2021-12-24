Shawnee sales tax collections up; budget holds on positive note

Shawnee's city sales tax collection report for December has been released; revenue is up.

Jacob Bussell, assistant city manager, reports sales tax and use tax collections totaled $2,377,542.73 for the month — about $194,237 higher than last month's total.

Sales tax collections totaled $2,095,226 for December 2021, $241,933 more than last year at this time, which was $1,853,293.

It is to be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $1,197,271.94

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $299,317.98

• Capital Improvements Fund — $231,971.44

• Street Improvements Fund — $261,903.22

• Economic Development Fund — $29,931.81

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $37,414.74

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $37,414.74

“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 21-22 is based on a 2-percent increase compared to the prior year budget,” Bussell said in his report.

For the year, sales tax collections are up $1,752,755 or 16.34 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, he said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $282,242, or 22.54 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” he said.

Sales tax receipts for the year are $12,480,085, a $682,619 increase compared to last year at this time. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $1,534,624, according to the report, which is an increase of $306,089 compared to last year at this time.

The Fiscal Year began July 1.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

