Seven Lions‘ music is already flawless while standing on its own, but the accompaniment of a string quartet takes those productions to an entirely different playing field. Those in attendance at either the Ophelia Records head’s Higher Love run at Red Rocks or Chronicles III at The Gorge Amphitheatre had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see those worlds collide in person at two of the planet’s most breathtaking venues. Just days after Ophelia Records’ Pantheon tour came to a finale at Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner, Seven Lions turned that forenamed pairing into a streaming reality, reuniting with string quartet ATLYS for the first-ever orchestral project between the two by reimagining eight of his time-tested classics.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO