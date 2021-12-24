ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tech review: Nike sneakers fit for the metaverse

By Peter King
Newsday
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike wants you to wear its sneakers in real life and in virtual reality. The apparel giant bought RTFKT Studios, a maker of collectible digital artwork known as NFTs. Nike will sell NFTs of its apparel to be worn by gamers and others in the metaverse — the buzzy 3D virtual...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Apple reportedly hires away Meta’s AR public relations head

Apple has reportedly hired Andrea Schubert, Meta’s communications and public relations lead for its augmented reality (AR) products, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. Schubert’s LinkedIn page indicates that she’s been working for Meta for nearly six years. “Meta, with Oculus, has...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple hires Meta AR comms chief for headset launch

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is making preparations ahead of a launch of its long-rumored AR andVR headset, by allegedly hiring Meta AR communications chief Andrea Schubert for a similar role.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Metaverse#Rtfkt Studios#Digital#Fewocious#Nft#The Unicode Consortium#Instagram
onmsft.com

Microsoft is the latest big company to cancel its physical presence at CES 2022

Microsoft announced yesterday that it has canceled its plans to have a physical presence at CES 2022 km January. “After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not to participate in-person at CES 2022,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement to The Verge.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
FTC
TechRadar

What is Alexa Conversation Mode and how does it work?

Interacting with Alexa has improved constantly since the Amazon voice assistant was first launched back in 2014. But, while Alexa can be asked to do several things at once – like add multiple items to your shopping list with one utterance – getting the assistant to do something always involves saying its name, or wake word, first.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Survey shows people trust Amazon, Google with their data more than Apple

A new survey conducted by The Washington Post has revealed some interesting information about how people trust companies with their data. According to the results of the survey conducted by the publication, more users trust Amazon and Google with their personal data and internet browsing activity than Apple. The result also shows that a large number of people do not trust Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram with their data.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Tech headlines of 2021 - events that made us sit up and take note

Circa 2021 began like no other but appeared to replicate the 2020 in many respects, where an unprecedented challenge impacted almost everything. From public health to industries, we witnessed Covid-19 footprints everywhere. Thankfully, in between the chaos, some sectors clawed their way back, though not yet fully on track. Majorly,...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

CES 2022: Google latest to drop out over COVID-19, joining Intel, T-Mobile and more

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 on Thursday lost Google, the latest company to confirm the cancellation of its in-person plans to be in Las Vegas for the tech trade show and to shift to a virtual presence. The search company and its sister company Waymo join T-Mobile, Intel, Lenovo, TikTok, Meta and many others making such a change over concerns about the uptick in coronavirus cases and the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

T-Mobile, TikTok, AT&T and more scrap CES 2022 plans due to COVID-19

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. T-Mobile, AT&T, TikTok and other tech companies are scaling back their CES 2022 plans because of COVID-19 concerns. T-Mobile announced Tuesday that CEO Mike Sievert is no longer scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation either in person or virtually and that the company is planning to "significantly limit" its physical presence at the show. Meta and Twitter, meanwhile, said the same day that they'd decided not to attend in person.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechCrunch

Google cancels CES in-person presence, event organizers going ahead with show

Over 2200 companies are confirmed to participate in person at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Our focus remains on convening the tech industry and giving those who cannot attend in person the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally. CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Given CES’ comprehensive health measures — vaccination requirement, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests — coupled with lower attendance and social distancing measures, we are confident that attendees and exhibitors can have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event in Las Vegas, or while experiencing it online.
BUSINESS
yankodesign.com

This framed disassembled Apple Watch reveals its inner technical beauty, making it the ultimate gift for Apple lovers

You know how they say mechanical watches are things of sheer beauty with their intricate movements and delicate designs? Well, the same holds true for smartwatches too. The folks at GRID are on a mission to capture the beauty that lies beneath our favorite tech products, like this Apple Watch 1st Gen. Disassembled into all its tiny parts, this framed version of the Apple Watch shows how gracefully intricate our tech is (even if it’s mass-produced), and how much thought and consideration went into designing and engineering this technical marvel.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Intel becomes the latest company to back away from an in-person CES

“The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers is always a top priority,” the chip giant said in a statement provided to TechCrunch. “After consulting with health officials and in the spirit of Intel’s safety policy, our plans for CES will move to a digital-first, live experience, with minimal on-site staff. We encourage you to join us as we deliver all our CES content and experiences virtually via the Intel Newsroom.”
BUSINESS
The Verge

CES 2022 starts to fall apart as T-Mobile, Amazon, and others bail on in-person conference

Another year, another gigantic tech tradeshow that looks like it may be falling apart as the COVID-19 pandemic continues — now that T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, one of the Consumer Electronics Show’s featured speakers, has publicly announced that his company won’t be attending the world’s largest electronics show next month. Amazon has also decided not to attend the show in-person, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Nike and Stüssy are working on two stunning Air Force 1 Mid sneakers

Nike’s Air Force 1 is turning 40 next year and it looks great for its age. The Swoosh is celebrating one of its most iconic silhouettes with the help of one of its long-term collaborators: Stüssy. Teased earlier this month in a black and a white style, new official images are showing that the duo’s AF1 is getting a gray treatment, as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy