Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Swedish House Mafia. In an unforeseen question-and-answer session in one of the trio’s Discord channels on Thanksgiving evening, Sebastian Ingrosso unloaded a slew of Swedish House Mafia bombs surrounding what the trio had looming for Paradise Again. One of those teasers was that a “dub mix” of “Moth To A Flame” with The Weeknd had been created and would be arriving much sooner than later. When “soon” was actually going to be was anyone’s guess, but packaging it as a Christmas present seemed to be the ultimate play, with Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello proving to have a similar train of thought.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO