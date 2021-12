Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced this week that the state will not renew a compact with the Cherokee and Choctaw tribes in which the tribes purchased 200,000 annual hunting and fishing licenses from the state for $2 apiece. The compact ends Dec. 31., according to a report in The Oklahoman. Starting in 2016, the tribes agreed to buy the licenses from the state, which have since accounted for 16 to 18 percent of annual license purchases. The deal also helps Oklahoma qualify for federal conservation funding under the Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson Acts, which distribute money to states.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO