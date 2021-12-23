ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

No new registered sex offenders living in Robinson in week ending Nov. 13

By East Central Reporter Reports
eastcentralreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in Robinson in the week ending Nov. 13 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. Robinson is home to zero registered sex offenders. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on the registry for the...

Illinois Department of Corrections to release one inmate sentenced in Edgar County during week ending Dec. 25

There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Edgar County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Dec. 25. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
eastcentralreporter.com

Q1 2021 Recap: Parolees in Flora convicted of financial crimes or fraud

An offender convicted of a financial crime or fraud released on parole in Flora during the first quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the East Central Reporter. The released offender was a woman. She was convicted in 2019 when she was 41. Under state...
FLORA, IL
