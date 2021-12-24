ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve Rain Chances

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Christmas Eve…. and it doesn’t feel very ‘Christmas-y” right now. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s today. That’s nearly 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. Christmas Day temperatures...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Sunday Afternoon Snow Could Complicate Holiday Travel

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading home to the Twin Cities from a holiday destination Sunday, you may want to consider leaving early. Snow is expected to move into western and southern Minnesota after 4 p.m., hitting the metro right around 7 p.m. WCCO Meteorologist Katie Steiner says to expect 2 to 4 inches. After that, it’ll move into central Minnesota, which is expected to get the heaviest snowfall — around 5 to 7 inches. The snow will continue falling overnight, reaching northern Minnesota by Monday morning. In addition to the snow, strong wind gusts Sunday night and into...
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is dominating the area for Sunday which could keep us nice and dry for the time being. However, this high pressure will be ushering in southwesterly winds which will keep warm temperatures in place for the foreseeable future. We will also see the chance for fog in the forecast tonight and into tomorrow morning, so get used to this trend as we stay warm and moist. This includes Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures over the next few days in the mid to upper 70s which is nearly 10-15 degrees above our average at this time of year. An upper-level trough will push our high-pressure system eastward during the middle of the week which will reinforce the warm temperatures. Temperatures will actually try approaching record highs (Low 80s) by the middle of the week, but if rain chances hold tight in the forecast we may just fall short. This system will bring in a cold front that will last through the end of the workweek, but then not many signs of severe weather just yet.
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: High Wind Sunday Could Create Flight Delays, Dust Storms On The Plains

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong storm will move across Colorado on Sunday with heavy snow in the mountains and a lot of wind for the rest of the state. In Denver sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph could occasionally gust as high as 40 to 50 mph. The wind could create flight delays for holiday travelers at Denver International Airport, especially during the afternoon hours on Sunday. The FAA says a ground delay or ground stop could be possible if the winds get strong enough. A High Wind Warning covers a large part of central and eastern Colorado, including areas...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow Will Cause Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Holiday travelers will have a tough time getting through the mountains of Colorado on Sunday as a new winter storm crosses the state. In addition to heavy snow this storm will bring a lot of wind. The combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes. Snow Squall Warnings will be possible in the mountains, especially during the afternoon hours. A snow squall warning means there is an imminent threat to travel across the warned area. It’s a similar concept to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The timing for the most...
WISH-TV

Above-normal temperatures continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will continue to stay above normal for the next few days. TODAY: We may see a little patchy fog early this morning across parts of the state. Look for some sunshine early in the day before more clouds move back into Indiana ahead of our next storm system. Winds will be light and highs climb close to 50.
WLOX

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue

The warm weather is here to stay! We'll be back in the mid 70s this afternoon with a few more peeks of sun. We're going to feel a lot like spring this week with highs in the 70s. The humidity will stay higher, too. Here's your full forecast. Near record...
WOOD

The Weather Map Features Record Warmth and Arctic Cold

The high temperature this Christmas Day in Grand Rapids was 52°. That occurred at 2:40 am. It was the warmest Christmas Day in G.R. since a 59° reading in 2015. The warmest Christmas ever in G.R. was 65° in 1982. We had a thundershower and an inch of rain that day. I also picked a dandelion in my front yard. We had 5 days in Dec. 1982 with high temperatures in the 60s. One year later in 1983, we had our coldest Christmas at -3°.
WKRG

Warm weather pattern continues, Rain chances by mid-week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a quiet and warm Christmas Day weather wise on the Gulf Coast. The warmer-than-average weather looks to continue into Sunday and the final week of 2021. South winds will stick around through the evening and into the overnight hours. Moisture levels have...
WDBJ7.com

Mild weather continues with rain chances this week

Front brings stray mountain showers early this week. Mild with more rain chance for the middle of the week. Highs warmed well into the 60s on Christmas Day allowing for the warmest Christmas on record in Roanoke with a high of 69 degrees. This beat the previous record of 68 set in 1982.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Christmas Evening; Rain Chances In Week Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather will be relatively mild and quiet for Christmas evening, but there are a few rain chances in the seven day forecast. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 30 degrees. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in by late evening. High temperatures will reach 43 degrees. Expect more ups and downs in the temperatures in the coming week, from the 50s on Monday to the 30s by week’s end. Rain is likely on Tuesday.
wtae.com

Pittsburghers react to unusual weather this Christmas

It’s an unusual Christmas here in western Pennsylvania. Those eager for a white Christmas may have been disappointed, but love it or hate it, people had a lot to say about the weather. “It’s usually snowy, a lot of snow and it’s cold, but right now it feels like...
