Parts of England from the East Midlands to the North-East have joined Scotland in preparing for blizzard-like conditions on Boxing Day as the white Christmas continues.One of the Met Office’s yellow warnings was expanded to include an area from the Scottish Borders to Derbyshire as well as further east over Durham and Northumberland, due to the increased chance of snow accumulating over the southern Pennines overnight.A second yellow warning was in place for a smaller area north of Glasgow and heading north-east across the Forth Valley, with the weather service saying Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, and Stirling were...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO