Update as of 7 am Sunday, December 26th... Still on track for a couple of different storm systems to impact us in the next few days. Look for snow to overspread the area later this evening into the overnight. We'll see a changeover to rain by pre-dawn hours. During the transition, there could be some freezing rain, mainly north of I-94. It's this region we could see a few inches of slushy snow as well. Expect less the farther south you go. This is why we have a Winter Weather Advisory in place until mid morning Monday. It starts mid evening Sunday. Then behind this system another one to impact us Tuesday afternoon and evening. This could give us a few more inches of snow. We also have our eyes on Saturday with yet another system to impact us. It also turns much colder into the first week of January. Stay tuned!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO