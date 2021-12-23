ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Effingham called home by 25 registered sex offenders by Dec. 23

By East Central Reporter Reports
eastcentralreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently 25 registered sex offenders living in Effingham as of Dec. 23, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. Effingham is home to 21 sexual predators. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on the registry for the rest of their life. Sexually violent people are no...

eastcentralreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastcentralreporter.com

Q1 2021 Recap: Parolees in Effingham convicted of crimes against persons

There were five offenders convicted of crimes against persons released on parole in Effingham during the first quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the East Central Reporter. The data shows that five men were among the parolees. Of the parolees sentenced for crimes against...
EFFINGHAM, IL
whdh.com

Police: Wanted woman found hiding in refrigerator after trying to fool officers with ‘sheet rope’

(WHDH) — A wanted woman who tried to fool police with a “sheet rope” was arrested after she was found hiding in a refrigerator, authorities said. Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the area of US 35 in La Porte County, Indiana, on Sunday learned that 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd could be hiding inside, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
State
Illinois State
Effingham, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Police Officer Terminated

In the late afternoon of March 1, 2021, the Sebastian Police Department was made aware of a social media post by a person unknown to police, which contained concerning allegations. “The anonymous person providing the social media post believed it was directed toward one of the their officers,” Captain Tim...
SEBASTIAN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Registered Sex Offenders#Home#Easton
Cook County Record

Foxx, Cook County prosecutors could face possible sanctions for allegedly misleading public about Smollett case

Over the coming months, state regulators who oversee those working as attorneys in Illinois will be asked to decide whether Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and perhaps some of her top lieutenants should face any sanctions, not only for the way they may have mishandled the criminal case against Jussie Smollett, but also for allegedly making false and misleading statements to the public about the case and their decisions.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Esquire

It Seems Bad That There Are Klansmen in Law Enforcement

It’s been a few hours since we all had something of which we can be utterly terrified. Here comes the Associated Press with a story from Florida that will catch us up right quick. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hit...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cwbchicago.com

On ritzy Oak Street, a suspicious car leads cops to a 4-time convicted gun felon — and 2 more guns, prosecutors say

Like their counterparts on Michigan Avenue and Rush Street, high-end boutiques along ritzy Oak Street have been targeted time and time again by shoplifting crews this year. So, when Chicago cops saw an unoccupied car parked in front of a hydrant on Oak Street with its flashers on Sunday afternoon, they looked a little closer. And that’s when things got really interesting.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastcentralreporter.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release nine inmates sentenced in Coles County during Q1 2022

There are nine inmates sentenced to jail in Coles County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the first quarter of 2022. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Blackie Veach for attempted murder with intent to kill or injure. Blackie Veach spent more than nine years incarcerated.
COLES COUNTY, IL
eastcentralreporter.com

Top 10 Crawford County home sales for November 2021

These are the top 10 home sales for Crawford County in November 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In November 2021, there were 30 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $65,500 in Crawford County. Top 10 home sales in Crawford County for November 2021. BuyerCityAddressSale Price. Nancy Wyant-Barr||Mark BarrRobinson1306...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Man shot by Baltimore Police on Christmas Day charged with attempted murder

A 59-year-old man shot by police on Christmas Day is being charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly firing on officers, Baltimore Police said Monday. Officers were called to the home of Barron Coe, in the 4100 block of Crawford Ave., at about 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of a family disturbance, police spokeswoman Amanda Krotki said. While speaking with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal

MINNETONKA BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into a massive fire at a Lake Minnetonka mansion overnight. The Orono Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Westwood Road around 11:45 p.m. Monday. Police called it a reported “mental health issue,” with the caller stating a house was on fire and someone had gas and candles. (credit: CBS) First responders found two people in the driveway when they arrived and took both to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They did not find anyone else inside the home. A dog might still be missing. In total, it took crews about four hours to put out the flames. The scene was cleared early Tuesday morning. According to public record, this is a $3.4 million dollar lakefront home. It sits in a neighborhood directly next door to the Lafayette Club. No neighboring homes were damaged.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNETONKA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy