Legal firm offers domestic violence helpline

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA domestic violence trauma line is being promoted by a county legal firm during the Christmas period. Wace Morgan Solicitors, based in St Mary’s Street, Shrewsbury, is offering the 24-hour helpline service to people at risk. Emma Kenvyn, an associate who specialises in family issues, said that unfortunately...

Washington Examiner

Defund the UN's domestic violence dishonesty

The United Nations has cast aside men who suffer from domestic violence. This is the reality behind the domestic violence campaign known as “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.”. It is a well-documented fact that domestic violence victimizes men and women in approximately equal numbers across the globe....
CONGRESS
BBC

Men's domestic abuse helpline launched for West Mercia

A domestic abuse charity has launched a new helpline to aid male victims. The helpline, run by West Mercia Women's Aid, will offer help and advice to men in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire who are, or have been, domestic abuse victims. It is being funded by the police and crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
El Paso News

Survivors of domestic violence get gift of safety for holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a donation from smart home security company Ring, 1,000 Ring devices were donated to Texas Council on Family Violence (TCFV) for distribution in Texas communities with the goal to enhance safety planning of domestic violence survivors. Ring is donating up to 1,000...
EL PASO, TX
kiss951.com

Domestic Violence Trivia w/Bea Cote

Fran Marie interviews Bea Coté, about things most people don’t know about domestic violence. Bea Cote is the founder and Executive Director of IMPACT, LLC and Step Up to Family Safety. Check how you can support educational programs related to domestic violence. Websites:. Impactdv.org. Stepuptofamilysafety.org. Connect on your...
PUBLIC SAFETY
the University of Delaware

Domestic violence amid natural disasters

Each year in America, 12 million victims suffer the consequences of domestic violence. Researchers like Jennifer Horney, founding director and professor of the epidemiology program at the University of Delaware, are exploring new ways to determine the best methods to improve resilience of domestic violence survivors and services in the face of increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters. The National Science Foundation has awarded a grant for $549,647 to Horney and her team to further expand research into a disaster’s impacts on survivor-centered social systems.
PUBLIC SAFETY
discoverestevan.com

Domestic Violence Advocate Demonstrates In Estevan

Despite the cold weather accompanying the first official day of winter, one woman is staying outside to hopefully raise some awareness. Sandy Hedstrom is an advocate for those who suffer from domestic violence, and she's hoping that she can raise some awareness here in the Estevan area. That included standing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
weaa.org

Today with Dr. Kaye: Domestic Violence and the Holidays

For some victims and survivors of domestic violence, the holidays can bring on additional stress, challenges and abuse. Dr. Kaye is joined by a number of professionals who share helpful tips regarding safety plans and procedures as well as information on community resources and protective services. Special Guests:. Lisa Nitsch,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLF

Experts see an increase in domestic violence during the holidays

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. (WOLF) — According to the Pennsylvania Coalition of Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in seven men will at some point experience physical or mental domestic violence during their life. With the added stress from the holidays experts say they see an increase in...
SCRANTON, PA
dallassun.com

Azerbaijani Activists Raise Alarm About Domestic Violence

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - Fatima Jannatova, who asked that her real name be withheld, is a 22-year-old victim of domestic violence in Azerbaijan. She shared her harrowing experience with VOA, which, she says, has left her physically and psychologically traumatized. "I am having serious problems with my health," Jannatova told VOA.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

European court urges Russia to tackle domestic violence

MOSCOW (AP) — A top European human rights court has issued a ruling urging Russia to introduce measures tackling domestic violence against women, which it said is happening on a “staggering scale.” The European Court of Human Rights ruled in a case that four Russian women filed after suffering abuse by their partners, stating that Russian authorities failed to protect them. The court found that Russia violated Articles 3 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibit inhuman, degrading treatment and discrimination, and recommended “urgent changes to domestic law and practice.” There are no legal mechanisms in Russia to protect people from domestic abuse. Existing laws address violent crimes, but contain few measures to prevent these crimes from happening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Baltimore Sun

Murder-suicide and the warning signs of domestic violence | COMMENTARY

A 44-year-old Anne Arundel County man reportedly guns down his ex-girlfriend in her home in South Baltimore on Saturday before driving to Columbia to fatally shoot his ex-wife streaming a portion of his rampage on Facebook Live. Just two days later, Baltimore County police are called to a home in Timonium where an estranged married couple is found dead, the 49-year-old husband having returned ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
KMJ

Sanger Mayor Arrested, Accused of Domestic Violence

SANGER, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The mayor of Sanger has been arrested, accused of domestic violence. Sanger police arrested 44-year-old Mayor Eli Ontiveros early Wednesday morning. His bail is $25,000. by Stephen Hawkins/KMPH FOX26.
SANGER, CA
cenlanow.com

State audit: major gaps in domestic violence services

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — From funding to restraining orders, Louisiana faces several hurdles in addressing domestic violence, according to a state auditor’s report. “The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t create domestic violence out of nowhere, it didn’t suddenly make it worse, but it has really exacerbated existing circumstances,” said Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence Director Mariah Wineski.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WCVB

Vigil remembers victims, raises awareness of domestic violence

CHELSEA, Mass. — A group gathered for a vigil Monday in Chelsea, about a week after a woman was stabbed to death in what's believed to be a deadly domestic attack. They lit candles and read the names of 14 people killed in domestic violence cases in Massachusetts this year.
CHELSEA, MA
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
