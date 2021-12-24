ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson can ‘get away with things’ others can’t, says David Cameron

By Jessica Elgot Chief political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBaFV_0dVFPkBD00
David Cameron, right, said that like Boris Johnson he had made a request for a personal official photographer, but that in his case it was declined.

Boris Johnson can “get away with things that mere mortals can’t seem to”, the former prime minister David Cameron has said, while suggesting there has been an “arms race” between politicians and the media to outwit one another.

Johnson’s team have significantly changed relationships with the media – hiring personal photographers on to the No 10 staff who often snap key events instead of photographers from media organisations.

Johnson has also used taped clips to make announcements – including most recently the announcement of no new restrictions before Christmas – instead of appearing at a press conference or in front of MPs.

In an interview with Adam Boulton for Feral Beasts, a documentary exploring Britain and the media, Cameron said the relationship had become more adversarial.

“I think there has been a bit of an arms race in a way,” Cameron said. “Politicians have tooled up with special advisers and the spin doctors, and the media have tooled up by even more aggressive ‘gotcha’ interviews to get that magic moment.

“I think we have got to try and have a relationship still distant and confrontational by moments – but understanding that you have got legitimate questions, but we have also got a responsibility to explain what we are doing. And can we try and find a bit of space for those things to coexist.”

Cameron had also made a request for a personal official photographer, which was declined, which prompted him to say Johnson could get away with more than others.

He also criticised the prime minister’s decision to boycott appearances on BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme – his appearance on the show in October was the first time he had been on it in two years.

Cameron was criticised during his time in No 10 for avoiding press scrutiny. As Conservative leader he had pledged to hold monthly press conferences but those were soon ditched.

“But, look, I think you shouldn’t do this to bypass the media. You go on having … whether it is press conferences or interviews or media events – this is important,” Cameron said. “And I always did. Yes, the press conferences were rather infrequent, but I never held back from going on the Today programme and coming on your show.

“I mean, we were always available and keen to engage and to answer questions.”

Johnson had promised a more open relationship with the press with plans for televised media briefings from a £2m refurbished media suite and hired Allegra Stratton as an official spokesperson to front them.

But rows over the briefings eventually led to the departure of several senior staff and they were cancelled. Stratton resigned this month after footage leaked of briefing rehearsals in which staff joked about Downing Street Christmas parties.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Step forward Liz Truss – willing wicker woman for the Brexit bonfire

In The Wicker Man (Robin Hardy, 1973), the key to the sacrifice’s efficacy is that Sergeant Howie (Edward Woodwoodward, 1930), embraces victimhood willingly. And so Liz Truss climbs into her photo-op tank and trundles gladly toward the burning wicker effigy of the role of Chief Negotiator for Exiting the European Union Brexit (formerly Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union), and the poisoned post claims another scalp. Greater love hath no man.
U.K.
The Guardian

Johnson’s incompetent – and so are those who backed him

Rafael Behr’s verdict on the prime minister is compelling (The Tories said we could have our cake and eat it – now they are stuffed and voters are hungry, 22 December). But I wonder whether we are still in thrall to the alleged charisma of Boris Johnson, even as we reveal its function as a fig leaf.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Boulton
Person
David Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Allegra Stratton
The Independent

Keir Starmer pledges to ‘build a new Britain’ as he puts Labour on 2023 election footing

After a lengthy fight to convince voters that Labour has changed since the Jeremy Corbyn years, Sir Keir Starmer has told The Independent that he wants to use 2022 to position Labour as a government in waiting, ready to “build a new Britain” after the pandemic.Starmer set himself three challenges when he took over from Corbyn in 2019 – first, to transform the party, and to expose the failings of Boris Johnson’s administration, and then to show voters that Labour is ready to govern.Having completed internal changes to the party rulebook to break the hold of the left, drawn...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘I’ll take on whoever leads the Conservatives’ – Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will take on whoever leads the Conservative Party as he readied his shadow cabinet for an election in May 2023.In an interview with The Independent Sir Keir said there was “no plan for the future” under the Tories.He told the newspaper: “I don’t care who they put up… we will take on whoever is the Tory leader.“Whoever the leader is, whether it’s (Boris) Johnson or his successor… it is clear that we’ve already had 11, going on 12, years of Tory government, and it’s been a complete failure on any terms.”Sir...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson has followed Covid rules ‘in his personal life’, says sister Rachel

Boris Johnson’s sister has claimed he followed all Covid rules “in his personal life” since the beginning of the pandemic.The prime minister has been under huge pressure following claims of social gatherings held at Downing Street, Conservative HQ and government departments while strict curbs were in place last year.Defending her brother, columnist and commentator Rachel Johnson said he had “dotted every ‘i’ and he crossed every ‘t’” when it came to restrictions with his own family.“Because he is my brother I have had to see him over the course of lockdown and I have to say every time I’ve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer held his nerve and has eclipsed Boris Johnson as the year ends

Keir Starmer was rewarded for his “strategic patience”, according to an ally, when just as the year ended, he took a clear lead over Boris Johnson as the leader people would prefer to have as prime minister.For most of the year, as the government enjoyed the protection against the illness of unpopularity afforded by a successful vaccination programme, it looked as if the forward march of Labour had halted.Starmer had begun the year in a strong position, ready for the next leg of the long march up Labour’s electoral mountain. His internal opposition had largely given up and gone...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Feral Beasts#Bbc Radio 4#Conservative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
dallassun.com

BoJo can get away with things that mere mortals cant, ex-PM says

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a unique capacity to ?get away with things that mere mortals can?t seem to,? Johnson's predecessor David Cameron said. In a film by Sky News' editor-at-large Adam Boulton, 'Feral Beasts. Prime ministers and the media', Cameron was reminded that while he was prime minister, he tried to hire his own official photographer, but the request was denied. Asked by Boulton what he thinks of Johnson hiring a team of photographers, Cameron said: "Well, Boris has always been able to get away with things that mere mortals can't seem to."
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the Christmas break: no thanks to Boris Johnson

Spending time with family matters enormously to human beings. There was a spectacular reminder of that truth this week. DNA from the bones and teeth of 35 people who were buried more than 5,700 years ago in a neolithic tomb in the Cotswolds showed that, fully 700 years before work began on Stonehenge, 27 of the 35 were biological relatives from five generations, including small children. The realities of neolithic life are mostly unimaginable to us today. In their care for family, on the other hand, these otherwise distant communities seem vividly relatable.
U.K.
NME

Nightlife industry urges Boris Johnson to “let us dance” on New Year’s Eve

The UK’s nightlife industry is calling on Boris Johnson to let clubs and venues operate on New Year’s Eve amid rumours of an imminent lockdown in England. Although the Prime Minister has not yet announced any plans for one, reports have been circulating over the last week about the possibility of a post-Christmas “circuit-breaker” lockdown in an attempt to stymie rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
THEATER & DANCE
Vice

Boris Johnson’s ‘Ex-Lover’ Has Gone Down a QAnon-Inspired Rabbit Hole

On the 21st of October, Jennifer Arcuri hosted a livestream via the encrypted messaging app Telegram to talk about Satanists in the UK government. The American entrepreneur, who rose to prominence in the UK over an alleged affair with Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, announced that she’d had “a few requests to do some conspiracy discussions.”
U.K.
Indy100

Ricky Gervais doesn’t hold back his thoughts on Boris Johnson’s government

Ricky Gervais has well and truly lambasted Boris Johnson and the Tory government over their alleged Covid rule-breaking shenanigans that are said to have taken place while people across the country were banned from visiting loved ones in hospitals or attending funerals.Reports from The Mirror emerged of an alleged Downing Street Christmas party last year when London was under Tier 3 restrictions, along with claims of similar events occurring around this time. While Johnson “apologised unreservedly” for the party and asked the Cabinet Secretary to investigate, he remains adamant that rules were followed.More recently, a photo was obtained by...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

89K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy