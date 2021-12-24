ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chris Noth: Fifth woman accuses Sex and the City actor of misconduct

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fifth woman has accused Sex and the City actor Chris Noth of sexual abuse and threatening to ruin her career if she spoke out about the alleged attack. US singer Lisa Gentile says the actor, now 67, groped her at her New York apartment after giving her a lift home...

Primetimer

Chris Noth's ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson alleged he beat her and threatened to "kill" her

A 1995 restraining order filed that the former model Johnson filed and obtained by Page Six requested that Noth stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter and their dog. “Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” Johnson alleged in the documents. “On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me (and) destroy my face. Threatened to kill dog.” The judge approved the temporary restraining order and on Oct. 3, 1995, the order was modified into a mutual restraining order. "Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity,” the judge wrote in the order. Reps for Noth and Johnson did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. ALSO: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis' comments about Chris Noth were pretty lukewarm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth Breaks Silence On Kim Cattrall & Sarah Jessica Parker’s Feud: It’s ‘Sad & Uncomfortable’

Chris Noth, a.k.a. Big from ‘Sex and the City’, defended Sarah Jessica Parker in a new interview and gave his take on her infamous feud with Kim Cattrall. Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has finally addressed one of Hollywood’s most infamous feuds: Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Kim Cattrall. The former co-stars have been at odds for years, to the point that Kim, 65, decided not to join the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That, which premieres on Dec. 9 on HBO Max. Chris, 67, who is reprising his role as Big, lover of SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw, told The Guardian in an interview published Monday, December 6 that he’s unsure why Kim isn’t reuniting with the gang to play Samantha Jones once more.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Chris Noth: I ‘Was Not Happy’ About The Way Kim Cattrall Dragged Sarah Jessica Parker

Big’s commitment to Carrie in “Sex and the City” may have been flimsy, but Chris Noth’s allegiance to Sarah Jessica Parker seems pretty solid. In an interview published Monday, the Guardian asked the 67-year-old actor best known for playing Big — Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in “Sex and the City” — how he felt about the very public fallout between Parker and “SATC” co-star Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Chris Noth Came Up With Big’s Haunting Last Words to Carrie

Thanks to the many spoilers and online chatter surrounding the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, it was pretty wildly accepted heading into the premiere, that Big would die early on in the series. Because of that, many Sex and the City fans went into the first episode last week ready to say goodbye to Chris Noth’s character. So, while Big dying in Carrie’s arms may have been expected to be the saddest moment in the show’s first episode, it was actually accepted by most fans as fairly inevitable. Instead, the real tearjerker of a scene came earlier in the premiere when the TV couple shared their last words with each other.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Gary Walker: Ex-police officer's 2004 murder conviction overturned

A former police officer who spent 17 years in prison for the 2003 killing of his pregnant partner has had his case thrown out during a retrial. Gary Walker, now 57, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004 for murdering Audra Bancroft in Burton-upon-Trent. Following a review of his case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Chris Noth Attended ‘And Just Like That…’ Funeral To Throw Off Paparazzi

SPOILER ALERT: Storylines from the first two episodes of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… are revealed below. HBO Max‘s Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That… shocked fans by killing off Mr. Big in the series premiere currently available to stream. Michael Patrick King told members of the media on Friday, Chris Noth attended his character’s funeral to throw off fans rabidly following leaked paparazzi photos. “Chris was really pleased with the collaboration and we’re both very happy with the daring choice to have Mr. Big come back and go, so much so that he even put on a...
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Blackburn man who beat and bit his pregnant partner jailed

A man who battered and bit his pregnant girlfriend and dragged her into his car before driving off has been jailed. Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, attacked his partner after she had had a meal out with friends in November. He threatened to hit her friends and their partners before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Community Policy