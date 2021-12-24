'Absolutely brilliant' Sir AP McCoy saves life of fallen jockey in Lambourn

The good news is for the first time in a decade, England head to the colosseum of the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the Ashes still live. The bad news is that is merely a quirk of the Covid-19 enforced schedule. The worse news is that Australia are 2-0 up, and this looks far from a dangerous lead. It is a scoreline England have never turned around in an Ashes series, and as such has them scrabbling around the bottom of the bag for some kind of solution. Changes are mooted in all departments. Zak Crawley is due to come in...

