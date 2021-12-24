ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Absolutely brilliant' Sir AP McCoy saves life of fallen jockey in Lambourn

By Marcus Armytage,
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Anthony McCoy was hailed for his “absolutely brilliant” lifesaving skills on Thursday after James Bowen had been knocked unconscious in a fall during schooling in Lambourn. The former champion jockey was watching the session at the Seven Barrows stable of trainer Nicky Henderson when Bowen’s mount...

