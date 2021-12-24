'Absolutely brilliant' Sir AP McCoy saves life of fallen jockey in Lambourn

1. How were the above linked this year, and who are they? 2. How were Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje and linked in September? 3. @GenFlynn, @SidneyPowell1, @realDonaldTrump, @naomirwolf. 4. “Cheugy”, “Omicron”, (the tennis player Stefanos) “Tsitsipas”, (Billie) “Eilish”: how were they linked in December? 5. “The First 5,000 Days”; Jack Dorsey’s first tweet; “Side-eying Chloe”; a video clip of the basketball player LeBron James; “Nyan Cat”: all examples of what? 6. Hope, Juno, Endeavour, Tianhe, Zhurong, New Shepard NS-16. 7. Tom Daley, Tom Dean, Jason Kenny, Laura Kenny, Tom McEwen, Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee. 8. Kelly Tolhurst (January), Johnny Mercer (April), Matt Hancock (June), James Brokenshire (July). 9. In ascending order, Go_A; Dadi Freyr; Gjon’s Tears; Barbara Pravi; Maneskin. 10. Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Kate, Julian, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor, Wanda. Read More Christmas quiz round six: Put a name to these facesChristmas quiz questions: Film, TV, music and moreChristmas quiz round three: Who said that?
