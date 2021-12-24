Police capture wanted Kansas kidnapping, assault suspect

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Three southwestern Missouri men pleaded guilty Thursday to federal misdemeanors for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Kansas City Star reports that 45-year-old Zachary Martin and two brothers, 44-year-old Michael Quick and 49-year-old Stephen Quick, each could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine at sentencing on March 17. They also must pay $500 each in restitution for damage to the Capitol building. All three men are from Springfield.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO