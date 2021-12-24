ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police capture wanted Kansas kidnapping, assault suspect

 2 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping and assault have a suspect in custody. On Sunday, police received a call for...

