LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Community Blood Bank said the state is in a blood emergency. The blood donations they collect go to more than 20 organizations in Nebraska. One of the people receiving that blood is Emily Koesters, a teen in Gretna with a rare genetic disease. Emily is an 18-year old who has lived most of her life fighting SIOD, a rare genetic disease that attacks multiple systems in the body, like her immune system, heart, lungs, kidneys and growth plate.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO