ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France says COVID tests needed for trips to its overseas territories

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 2 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) – France said on Friday that negative COVID tests will be required to travel to its overseas territories, as the government tightens...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

The CDC Has Added 3 More Countries, Including Italy, to its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to update its COVID-19 travel recommendation weekly. Recent weeks have seen an uptick in the number of countries added to its Level 4 warning level, the highest of its four-tier system. On Monday, December 13, the CDC added another three countries...
WORLD
cruiseindustrynews.com

Cruise Passengers in France Will Need COVID Booster

As part of France’s general tightening up of vaccination policies, cruise passengers entering the country ashore will need to have had a booster vaccination dose in addition to the complete course of vaccination. This is according to AIDA Cruises, which says that the requirement will go into force for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Paris#French Guiana#La Reunion#Reuters
Fremont Tribune

France approves controversial Notre-Dame redesign

A controversial redesign of the interior of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris has been approved by heritage authorities, including possible street art installations and softer mood lighting.
RELIGION
Albany Herald

How Omicron is hitting travel to Europe

Several European countries have been forced into lockdown over the past few days as the highly-contagious Omicron variant continues to spread at an alarming rate. As more and more restrictions are brought in, travel to and across Europe is becoming increasingly difficult for tourists, particularly those from the UK, where cases have skyrocketed.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Be My Travel Muse

30 of the Best Places to Visit in Europe

It’s pretty darn magical that in Europe you can take a road trip starting in one country and within just a few hours end up in another with a whole different culture and language. As an American, this still blows my mind and makes me want to explore more of the continent.
TRAVEL
whtc.com

Portugal braces for record COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal’s health minister on Wednesday predicted the Omicron variant would trigger a record number of infections in the coming days as authorities reported nearly 9,000 new cases, the highest since early February and up from 5,754 the previous day. Although the country has one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France's Macron cancels Mali trip over new COVID wave

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron has cancelled a Dec. 20-21 trip to Mali to visit French troops due to France's deteriorating health situation over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, his office said on Friday. "This decision was taken in order for there to be coherence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy bans New Year events as COVID infections surge

ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italy has tightened restrictions to curb surging COVID-19 infections, including banning all public New Year's Eve celebrations, as daily infections hit a record high, the government said on Thursday. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said mask wearing would be compulsory outdoors again and ordered people to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid-19 cases curtail Top 14's Christmas schedule

The resumption of the Top 14 immediately after Christmas has been disrupted by coronavirus as the league on Friday cancelled two games, including the one involving leaders Bordeaux Begles. The French league said on Friday night that it called off Racing 92's home game with Pau and Bordeaux-Begles' visit to Toulon, both scheduled for Monday, "due to the health situation of the Racing 92, Pau and Bordeaux-Begles squads, following new tests carried out today". Both Bordeaux-Begles and Racing 92 had announced earlier in the week that they were dealing with outbreaks and had cancelled training. The Toulon-Bordeaux-Begles match was due to close the round on Monday evening. The league had already taken the precaution of pushing back the encounter between fifth-placed La Rochelle and Lyon, who are fourth to ensure it had a prime-time game.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Italy tightens rules on unvaccinated, New Year's festivities

Italy on Thursday again tightened COVID-19 restrictions, focusing on the unvaccinated and on New Year’s Eve celebrations as the new omicron variant pushed recorded infections to the country's highest one-day total ever. Under the new rules, people who have not been vaccinated will be barred from entering museums, exhibitions, amusement parks, bingo parlors and betting halls — places that until now they could access with a negative test. Already forbidden seating in restaurants, their dining options have now been completely shut down as they can no longer be served standing at a bar. “It is important that we present...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Spanish king's annual speech warns against virus complacency

Citizens should remain cautious as the coronavirus can still inflict widespread damage, Spain's King Felipe VI said during an annual speech — as infections in the country climbed to a yet another record Friday.Addressing the nation in a pre-recorded Christmas Eve broadcast, the Spanish monarch said that a successful vaccine rollout has improved the situation from a year earlier. But he urged people not to drop their guard.”We are seeing that the virus still has the capacity to harm in many ways," Felipe said. “The risk has not disappeared.”Spain, like most of Europe and other parts of the world,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Welcome to Cabeça, the Christmas capital of Portugal

J — osé Galvão does not look much like an elf. At 79, he has the weather-burned face and strong labourer’s hands of a man born in the mountains of central Portugal. Yet, for months he’s been beavering away behind the scenes to bring to life what must be one of the world’s friendliest and least showyChristmas celebrations.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy