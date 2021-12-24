ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York Bar Walls keeper hands in keys after 40 years

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who has spent almost 40 years locking and unlocking the gates to York's historic walls will hand in his keys on Sunday. Bar Walls keeper Chris Wooldridge believes he has walked 5.5 miles (8.8 km) a day during his tenure. "It was 23 April, that was Easter...

