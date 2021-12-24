ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid: Warning of Omicron 'wave' for Stoke-on-Trent

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Omicron cases in Stoke-on-Trent is expected to rise dramatically in the next few days, a health boss warned. On Wednesday, the city had 45 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 variant and 200 probable cases. But Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, the area's director of public health, said he...

The Independent

Huge rise in first Covid jabs as vaccine refuseniks come forward

The number of people getting their first jabs of the Covid vaccine soared in the run-up to Christmas, the latest government figures show.Just over 221,000 first doses were administered in England in the week ending 21 December – a 46 per cent rise from the previous week, the Department for Health and Social Care said.The largest increase was seen among young people – one of the groups that the vaccine programme has found hardest to reach – with an 85 per cent increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24, and a 71 per cent rise in first...
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
The Independent

Hundreds mistakenly told positive Covid tests were negative in Australia

A testing laboratory in Australia incorrectly sent 400 people negative Covid test results on Christmas Day, despite the fact they had actually tested positive.St Vincent’s Hospital, Sydney, sent the false results out on the evening of the 25 December via text message. They were corrected the following morning.An investigation into the mistake has since been set up by an emergency response team, the laboratory’s medical director said. The mix-up is believed to be the result of increased pressures to process a large volume of tests.Almost 10,000 coronavirus cases were recorded across Australia on Saturday amid a record breaking surge in...
Daily Mail

Door-to-door Covid jabs as Boris considers New Year restrictions TOMORROW but vows to keep schools open: SAGE warns new Omicron wave hospitalisations could be higher than last winter

Door-to-door teams armed with Covid jabs will be sent to the homes of unvaccinated Britons in plans being considered by Ministers to reach the estimated five million people yet to be inoculated. Discussions between the Department of Health, NHS England and No 10 over the past week have looked at...
The Independent

NHS warns Covid jab ‘stragglers’ they must not delay coming forward

The NHS’ most senior doctor has warned people holding out on getting their Covid booster jab “must not delay”.Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, has told the public the best way to protect themselves is to have their jab and warned “stragglers” must not delay coming forward.His warning comes after the NHS hit a record of 933, 501 jabs given in a single day. A total of 31 million boosters were given as of Wednesday 23 December.The record comes ahead of the government’s target for every adult in the UK to be offered a booster vaccine before the new year.Coronavirus...
BBC

Covid-19: New rules in force for three UK nations

New Covid restrictions have come into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as the nations try to halt the surge in infections. All three nations have introduced curbs on the hospitality and leisure industry, resumed social distancing rules and put limits on the size of gatherings. Boris Johnson has...
BBC

First and second Covid jabs surge in England

Amid the much-publicised drive to give booster jabs to one million Britons a day, thousands more people came forward for their first or second Covid vaccines last week. A total of 221,564 first doses were given in England between 15 and 21 December - 46% up on the previous week - while 279,112 second jabs were given.
The Independent

‘A living nightmare’: Burnout could lead to tripling of NHS staff sickness next year

Hospitals could see as many as one in six doctors and nurses off sick throughout 2022, according to modelling, as the Omicron wave of Covid fuels burnout, stress and anxiety among NHS staff.Days of record Covid numbers – with 119,789 positive tests reported on Christmas Eve – have led to an increase in hospital admissions in recent weeks, while sickness has also increased among health workers, with NHS absences reaching 12 per cent last week.But analysis by London South Bank University shows that even after this Covid spike, the health service could be hampered by an absence rate of up...
The Independent

‘Large wave’ of coming Covid hospital admissions could be worse than last winter, Sage warns

A large wave of Covid hospitalisations should be expected “soon” and could be worse than last winter, the UK government’s top scientific advisors have warned.Data suggesting that the Omicron variant might cause less severe illness than the Delta strain raised hopes that further restrictions may not be necessary after Christmas.However, in a gloomy assessment published late on Christmas Eve, the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group said a “large wave” of hospitalisations “should be expected soon given infections are increasing rapidly”.The minutes from the Sage meeting on 23 December also warned that the peak in admissions this winter...
The Independent

Door-to-door vaccination effort considered in bid to reach unjabbed – reports

Coronavirus vaccination teams could go door-to-door to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stave off further restrictions.The Mail on Sunday (MoS) reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.New Covid measures came into force in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday, with suggestions a voluntary reduction in social contacts before Christmas could convince Boris...
BBC

Covid: Glimmer of hope on Omicron and millions facing travel disruption

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. A "glimmer of Christmas hope" has been offered in new data that suggests the Omicron variant is less likely to result in serious illness than Delta, a health chief has said. However, Dr Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, said it was too early to retract her statement that the variant was the most serious threat the UK had faced during the pandemic. A further 122,186 cases were reported in the UK on Friday - another record - while the Office for National Statistics estimates 1.74 million people in the UK had coronavirus on 19 December, up by more than 368,000 on the figure three days earlier.
The Independent

NHS pressures having ‘devastating’ impact on dying patients

Patients are dying in hospital without their families because of pressure on NHS services, hospices have told The Independent.A major care provider has warned that it has seen a “huge shift” in the number of patients referred too late to its services.The warning comes as NHS England begins a new £32m contract with hospices to help hospitals discharge as many patients as possible this winter.NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said the health service was preparing for an Omicron-driven Covid wave that could be as disruptive as, or even worse than, last winter’s crisis.Hospices are already dealing with a “huge volume...
The Independent

Lonely elderly adults ‘forgotten people’, charities warn, as isolation highest since pandemic began

Charities have warned that the mental health of elderly adults is under threat as they become “forgotten people” amid increasing loneliness and isolation during the pandemic.A total of 8 per cent of adults said they were “always or often lonely”, representing 4.2 million people, compared to pre-pandemic surveys where 5 per cent of adults – or about 2.6 million people – experienced the same level of loneliness.Jill Brown, who runs social group Chums in west London, is on the front line of the situation, supporting over 60 elderly adults to stay connected to their community. She says the problem has...
CNBC

UK sets new record for Covid cases as Omicron sweeps London

Britain reported another day of record Covid-19 cases on Friday, with new estimates showing swathes of London's population are carrying the virus, underlining the relentless advance of the Omicron variant. Omicron's rapid spread has driven a surge in cases over the last seven days, especially in the capital. Around 1...
The Independent

‘Serious threat’ to UK remains despite promising Omicron data, says Jenny Harries

Omicron still poses a “serious threat” to the UK despite a “glimmer of hope” in research showing people contracting the virus are less likely to need hospital care, Dr Jenny Harries has said.The remarks from the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) follow her stark warning last week that the variant was “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic”. In findings published on Thursday, the UKHSA estimated that someone with Omicron was between 31 and 45 per cent less likely to attend A&E, and 50 per cent less likely to be...
