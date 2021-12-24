ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United, Delta Airlines Cancel Dozens Of Christmas Eve Flights Due To COVID-19 Omicron Variant, Other Issues

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some customers waiting to fly to their Christmas destination are scrambling to book another flight. United and Delta Airlines are canceling dozens of Christmas Eve flights.

There have been 18 total flight delays and three flight cancellations so far at the Philadelphia International Airport on Friday.

United says the spike in omicron cases this week is having a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

Delta blames its cancellations on omicron and other issues as well.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

