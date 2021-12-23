Registered sex offenders: 14 living in Spring Grove as of Dec. 23

A 19-year-old man who was arrested within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while in possession of a crossbow has been detained under the Mental Health Act.The young man, from Southampton, was arrested at around 8.30am on Christmas Day following a security breach within the castle grounds while the Queen was in residence.The Queen spent Christmas Day at Windsor Castle after cancelling plans to celebrate at Sandringham, where she traditionally spends Christmas. Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds, and he did not enter any buildings.Officers from Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police searched the man and recovered a crossbow. He was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment. He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals.”They added: “Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police Specialist Operations.”

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO