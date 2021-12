WASHINGTON — Four people are dead after three separate shootings in the span of two hours in Northwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The overnight violence started when MPD officers responded to a report of sounds of gunshots in the area of Park Place and Manor Place around 10:48 p.m. Sunday, police said. According to Lt. Joe Cullen, Watch Commander at MPD's 4th District, officers arriving on the scene found a man sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO