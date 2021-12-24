ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Myanmar rescuers call off jade mine landslide recovery operation

By Handout
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sibdU_0dVFLAAf00
Rescuers in northern Myanmar called off the search operation after a landslide at an illegal jade mine with dozens still missing and presumed dead /ANONYMOUS/AFP

Rescuers in northern Myanmar said the confirmed death toll from a landslide at an illegal jade mine had risen to six on Friday as they called off the search operation with dozens still missing and presumed dead.

Scores die each year working in the country's lucrative but poorly regulated jade trade, which sees low-paid migrant workers scrape out gems highly coveted in neighbouring China.

Authorities had initially estimated at least 70 people were feared missing after the torrent of rocks and earth swept into the lake early Wednesday, but later said that they were still trying to confirm that figure.

"We called off the search at 4:30 pm today. With two recovered today, six dead bodies in total were recovered," Ko Jack of Myanmar Rescue Organisation told AFP.

He said his team would no longer conduct diving operations as the bodies of those still missing were likely buried underneath soil and rubble.

The miners at Hpakant come from across Myanmar to scratch a living picking through the piles of waste left by industrial mining firms in hopes of finding an overlooked hunk of jade.

Determining how many people were working when the disaster struck would be difficult, rescuers said, with families hesitant to admit their relatives were there and survivors unwilling to come forward.

Rescuers said increased pressure from the weight of dumped soil and rock had pushed the ground downhill into the nearby lake.

Jade and other abundant natural resources in northern Myanmar -- including timber, gold and amber -- have helped finance both sides of a decades-long civil war between ethnic Kachin insurgents and the military.

Civilians are frequently trapped in the middle of the fight for control of the mines and their lucrative revenues, with a rampant drug and arms trade further curdling the conflict.

Last year, heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide in Hpakant that entombed nearly 300 miners.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY
AFP

Myanmar landslide death toll rises to four, dozens still missing

The death toll from a landslide at an illegal jade mine in northern Myanmar rose to four on Thursday, rescuers said, warning that the dozens still missing are likely dead. Scores die each year working in the country's lucrative but poorly regulated jade trade, which sees low-paid migrant workers scrape out gems highly coveted in neighbouring China. Rescuers pulled three bodies from the nearby lake in Hpakant township near the Chinese border on Thursday, adding to the one found the previous day. Authorities had initially said at least 70 people were feared missing after the torrent of rocks and earth swept into the lake early Wednesday, but later said that they were still trying to confirm that figure.
ACCIDENTS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

2,500 Myanmar villagers flee army troops into Thailand

Fighting between Myanmar government forces and ethnic guerrillas has sent about 2,500 villagers fleeing across the border into Thailand, a Thai army officer said Friday. The exodus was the biggest since April, when several thousand villagers from Myanmar’s eastern state of Karen fled to Thailand following airstrikes by Myanmar government forces in territory held by the Karen ethnic minority. They were allowed to stay for a few days, then returned to Myanmar.
MILITARY
AFP

Fading light halts search for dozens missing after Myanmar landslide

Fading light forced Myanmar rescuers to call off a search for dozens of people feared missing after a landslide near a jade mine that killed at least one person, emergency workers told AFP on Wednesday. Scores die each year working in the country's lucrative but poorly regulated jade trade, which sees low-paid migrant workers scrape out gems highly coveted in neighbouring China. The disaster struck at a mine in northern Kachin state's Hpakant township, close to the Chinese border, where billions of dollars of the precious mineral are believed to be scraped from bare hillsides each year. Rescuers initially said at least 70 were feared missing after the landslide struck around 4:00 am (2130 GMT Tuesday), but later added they were still trying to confirm that number.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mines#Mining Equipment#Jade
The Independent

Myanmar fighting forces 4,200 people to flee into Thailand

Fighting between Myanmar government forces and ethnic guerrillas has sent about 4,200 villagers fleeing across the border into Thailand over the past week, a Thai army officer said Wednesday.That number includes more than 2,500 who fled into Thailand on Friday from territory held by the ethic Karen minority. A similar wave took place in April, when several thousand villagers from Myanmar’s eastern state of Karen fled following airstrikes by the Myanmar government.Usually when such incidents occur, the villagers are allowed to stay in Thailand for a few days and then are returned to Myanmar.The Karen are one of several...
MILITARY
The Independent

Burnt bodies of more than 30 found in Myanmar’s Kayah state, reports say

At least 35 burnt bodies, including those of women and children, were found near a village in the conflict-torn eastern state of Kayah in Myanmar on Christmas morning.The charred bodies were found in eight burned vehicles and on five motorbikes near Mo So village of Hpruso town. The bodies belonged to elderly people, women and children, according to the local Karenni Human Rights Group.“We strongly denounce the inhumane and brutal killing which violates human rights,” the group said in a Facebook post.The Karenni National Defence Force (KNDF) has accused the country’s military rulers of the killings.The KNDF is...
ASIA
FOX2now.com

Edwardsville Amazon rescue operation changes to recovery

Six workers have tragically died Saturday in the Amazon facility collapse after a tornado tore through the facility, ripping off its roof - causing the building to collapse on itself. Last night rescue operations changed to recovery missions.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
WPXI Pittsburgh

Save the Children says staff missing after Myanmar massacre

BANGKOK — (AP) — Two members of the international humanitarian group Save the Children were missing Saturday after Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and burned the bodies, according to a witness and other reports. Purported...
SOCIETY
Axios

Myanmar’s military accused of killing dozens of civilians

An international aid group on Saturday accused Myanmar's military of killing at least 38 people, including women and children, during an attack in Kayah State. Why it matters: Myanmar's ruling military, which came into power by overthrowing the country's democratically elected government, has amassed widespread criticism for the growing violence in the region.
MILITARY
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
persecution.org

Myanmar Junta Loots Destroyed Churches, Plants Landmines

12/12/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – After shelling several churches in Myanmar’s Christian-majority Chin state, the Burmese Army (Tatmadaw) looted these churches and planted landmines to deter people from returning. According to The Chindwin, a local source who has requested anonymity for security reasons told the news on...
WORLD
The Independent

Charity group suspends operations in Myanmar state after staff go missing in violence that left burnt bodies

Save the Children has suspended operations in parts of Myanmar after two staff members went missing in a military attack that has left at least 35 dead.The staff members were reportedly travelling to their home villages for a Christmas break on Friday in conflict-torn eastern Kayah state, the UK-based charity said.It accused the ruling military of the violence.A statement read: “We have confirmation that their [staff members] private vehicle was attacked and burned out. The military reportedly forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies.” Inger Ashing, chief executive, added that attacks on aid workers...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
The Independent

Myanmar military accused of massacring villagers after video emerges of burning bodies

The Myanmar army has been accused of killing 11 villagers – including children – and setting their bodies on fire in the strife-torn central part of the country. The incident took place in the region of Sagaing, near the city of Monywa, where two bomb attacks on military convoys were reported recently. Locals have claimed that the military action was in retaliation to the bomb attacks. The region has been seeing an intense struggle between security forces and local militias opposing military rule since it seized power in a coup in February.Locals alleged that soldiers entered nearby villages on...
MILITARY
industryglobalnews24.com

10 Years of Thailand’s Drug Patrols

Thailand’s forces carried out a joint patrol along the sides of the Mekong River with their foreign counterparts including China, Laos, and Myanmar marking the 10th anniversary of their cooperation. This joint operation was launched after 13 crewmen from two Chinese cargo ships were murdered on 5th October 2011...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

35K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy