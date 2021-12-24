Episode 302: Raw Uncut Gunk In Your Pocket

Made to cover all your EDC needs, the PICHI X2 titanium all-in-one pocket tool is a necessary addition to your arsenal. A solid and durable product, it weighs only 44 grams and consists of premium Grade 5 Titanium. Using such a great material, it balances weight, strength, and durability. Moreover, it is corrosion-resistant, which makes for a longer-lasting EDC tool. After undergoing nine-stage craftsmanship, this is the pocket tool you can count on when you need it most. With a practical yet compact design, it boasts super sharp blades, wrenches, screwdrivers, a crowbar, and a bottle opener. In fact, its angled crowbar makes room for a knife and keeps the other side reserved for a corkscrew. Furthermore, the wrench head matches over 20 bolts and turns like a ratchet, so you won’t need any other tools. Finally, you can easily replace the knife blade with a No. 11 surgical blade.
