ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Ohio Dunkin' customer surprises employee with home

By WCPO Staff
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCms5_0dVFJQGJ00

A Dunkin' Donuts employee received the surprise of a lifetime from one loyal customer: a fully furnished home.

Ebony Johnson met customer Suzanne Burke in a Dunkin' drive-thru three years ago. The two became close, talking every time Burke got her morning coffee.

“I go every morning,” Burke said. “Ebony has worked the drive-thru for three years and has provided amazing customer service.”

Recently, though, Burke noticed her friend was not working her usual shift. She reached out to Johnson, learning the mother of three had fallen on hard times and had been evicted from her Mount Healthy home.

With assistance from different organizations, Burke was able to find Johnson's family home — and furniture.

“I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke said. "I wanted to make sure that they had stable housing so that she could continue to provide the excellent service she does at Dunkin'."

Johnson saw her furnished home for the first time Friday.

“Thank you all so much. Thank you so much for helping me," Johnson said.

Burke partnered with staging designer Jo Potvin of Design to Market to ensure the house was perfect for Johnson's family.

“[It's the] perfect time of the year to feel like you’re spreading joy,” Potvin said.

They also received assistance from New Life Furniture Bank, an organization that accepts household items and makes them available at no charge to those in need.

“It's as much a gift for us as it is for them to be able to provide this for them,” said Dana Saxton, executive director.

Johnson’s children were just as excited as their mother.

“So nice, so nice,” her youngest son said while looking at his new room.

Johnson said she and her kids could have a Merry Christmas and enjoy the rest of the holidays with a fully furnished home.

“I’m just so thankful we’re back in our home,” Johnson said. “The Lord looked out for me because I kept praying and saying, 'Could I be at home before Christmas?'”

Kendria Lafleur at WCPO first reported this story.

Comments / 4

Related
FMX 94.5

Video: Customer Catches McDonald’s Employees Doing The McNasty

Customers in a McDonald's drive-thru line allegedly discovered a few employees getting hot and sexy in the back instead of cooking up McChickens after waiting for 20 minutes for food in line. The restaurant was apparently closed down just so that they could McFinish. Somebody was lovin' it that night, but I'm afraid it was not the customers.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Distractify

Waffle House Cook Prepping Food for 12 Customers Alone Starts Internet Debate

If you've ever worked in the foodservice industry, then you know just how insane the workload on any given shift can get. While fast-food employees are used to churning and burning out orders (which still takes time) there are other sit-down restaurants that require a bit more of a waiting period to prepare meals. Which can be a problem if you're constantly understaffed.
RESTAURANTS
houmatimes.com

Mr. Ronnie’s Donuts Employee Gets a Christmas Surprise

A theft around Christmas time is not only disheartening but also can be a world-changer for some people, especially for Houma native Christopher Bergeron. Bergeron has worked at Mr. Ronnie’s Donuts for nearly three years. General Manager Wendy Picou described Chris as a dedicated employee and said he always got to work, and if something happened to his bike, he would walk. She said a lot of people make excuses and Bergeron never did, “he shows up, he does his job, and he is very dedicated and loyal. He’s a hard worker.” Just a week shy of Christmas, Bergeron knocked off of his shift at 6 a.m. to find the seat stolen off of his bike.
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunkin#Home#New Life Furniture Bank
WTVQ

Nursing home surprises staff with bonuses, “Hero” awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sara Beth Floyd was in high school when she got the call. A nursing home wanted her to come work as an activities assistant. That call would propel her into a dream career and, eventually, a position with Sayre Christian Village. “It’s not a job....
LEXINGTON, KY
ABC 4

Handmade customized signs to fit your home

As always, we are supporting local and especially this holiday season. Today we are highlighting local business, Blue Goat Love. Hollie Bingham, of Plain City, makes one-of-a-kind handmade signs. About 5 years ago, Bingham found herself wanting to stay home with her two young kids and needed something she could...
PLAIN CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
nbc24.com

Santa surprises northwest Ohio with early visit

TOLEDO, Ohio — With his eight reindeer pulling the sleigh, Santa Claus made his way to northwest Ohio on Friday. He had an early stop to find out some last-minute Christmas wishes to order up at the North Pole before the night of Christmas Eve. "We still have a...
OHIO STATE
Mic

44 home products that are surprisingly cheap for how good they are

Just like picking out a good wine, making your home feel nicer can be intimidating — probably because it's a common misconception that good taste has to cost a lot. Well, with a little research and an open mind, you can find great wine at a low price — and the same goes for home products. But don't worry about having to figure it all out on your own, because I've created a cheat sheet of top-quality home products that are real bargains.
SHOPPING
WKMI

Former Ohio Restaurant Employee Assaults Manager with Pizza Sauce

A 24-year-old man got saucy with his former manager and got locked up. This incident started when the store manager of Marco's Pizza in Beachwood, Ohio confronted a young employee about closing the restaurant early a couple of days previous. The young man was fired and he wasn't happy about it. That lead to the one-sided food fight according to Cleveland.com,
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Restaurants prepare holiday takeout

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Takeout has made it so convenient to let someone else do it for us. Cassese’s MVR had a busy day. It prepared carry-out trays of pasta and other items on its menu. They were lined up and ready to go. People took advantage so...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy