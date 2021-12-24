ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX sent Tide detergent to astronauts on the ISS so they can figure out how to do laundry for long-haul trips to Mars

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Proctor and Gamble makes Tide detergent. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
  • Astronauts on the ISS received a shipment of items onboard a SpaceX spacecraft on Wednesday.
  • The shipment included specially-developed laundry detergent made by Tide.
  • Currently, astronauts can't launder their clothes, they wear sets of clothes a few times then replace them.

