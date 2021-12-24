ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Seven Achievements by Joe Biden in 2021 That No One Is Talking About

By Darragh Roche
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The president's first year in office has included putting the U.S. back at the center of fighting climate...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 35

T K
1d ago

1 inflation at 40 year high 2 more covid deaths with vaccine 3 Afghanistan 4 people losing job over mandates 5 China and Russia not afraid of us anymore 6 us not oil independent anymore 7 killed the pipe line but is building one in Russia. do I need to say anymore

Reply(1)
21
ojai Patriot
1d ago

This 💩 head hasn’t not done one good thing for our Country. Him and is socialist party members are ruining our Country and they are doing it at record speed

Reply
17
Robert Pane
2d ago

As if we humans can change mother nature.She has been changing since earth was here. Even before people were here. And she will continue to do so. Biden has done really notta. The economy went from energy independent since 50 years ago and so much more good, to know are country is in the toilet.Nothing is getting done except the thugs in the whitehouse are getting richer.

Reply(1)
17
