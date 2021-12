But These New Editions to the ps5 Will Not Be Found Everywhere. So PlayStation 5 is still evasive as ever, with shortages about. But that doesn’t stop the latest hardware from coming out for the PlayStation 5. It looks like they will be coming out with three new colors, adding to the red and black options that are currently out for wireless controllers. The colors are known as Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple, and will start coming out in January 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO