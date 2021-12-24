ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police capture wanted Kansas kidnapping, assault suspect

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping and assault have a suspect in custody. On Sunday, police received a call for...

salinapost.com

Salina Post

Suspect who shot Kan. officers was on parole for attempted murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured two officers. Just after 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Washington regarding a domestic violence incident that had occurred early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of South Lulu, according to Officer Charley Davidson.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle in the 600 Block of Fletcher Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officer arrested 47-year-old Robert J. Ford, 47, Atchison, on a Municipal Court warrant for...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Update: Police find U-Haul stolen with family's belongings

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The U-Haul moving truck stolen on Christmas morning was located Saturday evening in Wabaunsee County, according to Topeka Police Lt. Ron Ekis. Police reported no additional details and have not reported an arrest. ---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

2 Kansas officers shot by suspect Christmas morning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers from Wichita are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of Christmas Day. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots. One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 26

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dillard, Ann Elaine; 38; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Probation Violation.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police find vehicle, driver involved in hit-and-run; Salina man still critical

Police believe they have located the person and vehicle that struck a Salina man on Christmas Eve. The Salina Police Department issued the following statement this morning. On December 25, 2021, with the public’s help, the vehicle and driver involved in the hit and run accident were located. The victim remains in critical but stable condition at Via Christi in Wichita.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KBI: Officer shot suspect who allegedly drove at police

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night in Andover, according to a media release from the agency. Preliminary information indicates that just after 10:30 p.m., the Andover Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting...
ANDOVER, KS
Salina Post

Salina man severely injured in hit-and-run; police seek tips

Salina police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. The Salina Police Department late this morning issued the following statement. On December 24, 2021, at approximately 7:43 pm, Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department personnel responded to the...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Skeletal human remains found in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in Branson. Police said in a news release that the remains were found around noon Wednesday in a heavily wooded area. The Taney County Coroner was called to assist, and investigators worked at the scene throughout...
BRANSON, MO
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 18-24

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: LATHAM, JASON HILARY PATRICK; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal threat; Cause terror,...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kan. man with kids in vehicle ran over man, fled from police

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after he allegedly ran over a man and fled from police. Just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of South Millwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. As officers arrived,...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Christmas miracle: Charges finally dropped in Kan. murder case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Douglas County is dropping charges against a man accused of killing his 19-year-old neighbor more than seven years ago. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez has filed a motion to dismiss charges against Rontarus Washington Jr. She announced her decision Wednesday. Washington is...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

2-year-old dies while playing with gun at KC-area home

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A toddler from suburban Kansas City died when a gun the child was handling discharged, police said. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. The name of the 2-year-old child has not been released. Police said they were initially told that the child was...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Kan. man accused of setting fire during domestic dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an alleged arson fire at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of SE Minnesota Avenue, according to Police Lt. Aaron Jones. Upon arrival they noticed smoke...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. man enters plea in woman's drive-by shooting death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY– A Kansas man has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, entered a no contest plea Monday in Montgomery County District Court. Judge F. William Cullins accepted the plea to one count of first-degree murder and set sentencing for 1 p.m., February 15, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about residential burglary

On Sunday, Salina Police Officers received a report of a residential burglary which occurred in the 300 block of S. Ohio Street. The victim reported that more than $5,700 of property was taken, between Saturday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at 2:10 p.m. The items taken were:. • MacBook Desktop.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KBI: 2 dead after shooting outside Kansas home

ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside a home in Longton, Kansas early Thursday morning, according to a media release from the KBI. The Elk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas City woman sentenced for 2019 triple-murder

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms for killing three people in 2019. The sentence was handed down Tuesday for 37-year-old Lynnsey D. Jones. She was found guilty in November of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Two years later, still no arrests in Kansas man's death

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Two years after Zach Morrisey was shot to death in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City, his relatives say they’re still waiting for answers. Morrisey, of Leawood, Kansas, was killed on Dec. 21, 2019. He was shot on the parking lot of a Leawood apartment complex as he was sitting inside a car with a friend. No arrests have been made. Morrisey was 24.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas City police investigating 2 Wednesday killings

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two more killings, bringing the yearly total to 154. Police say a man was killed around 11 p.m. Wednesday in an altercation outside of an apartment building on East Linwood. The victim was “cut or otherwise injured,” according to a police spokesman. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

