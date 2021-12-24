Star Spangled Salute-A Life Changing Gift For A Veteran

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Air Force Officer Travis Deckert. Travis admits he hated every day of Air Force Academy 13 years ago. The push ups, the sit-ups, everything, but his Dad was cheering him on the whole time. Travis stuck with it and now he’s proudly getting a promotion to Major, a moment he wanted to share with his Dad. However, 11-months ago he received news that his Dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer. Now doctors say there isn’t much time and he wouldn’t be able to travel from Wichita to Utah for the ceremony. So, with the help of his boss, colonel, family, and friends, Travis was able to bring the ceremony to Wichita. As you can imagine, it was a special moment for Dad. Travis’ father Don said, “I’m very proud of him, I’m happy I made it”. Congratulations on this moment with your Dad Travis and THANK YOU for your service.

