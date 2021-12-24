ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Star Spangled Salute-A Life Changing Gift For A Veteran

By JJ Hayes
kfdi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Star Spangled Salute honors Veteran Leandra Harris. Leandra works 3 jobs to make ends meet, a situation all to familiar to many....

www.kfdi.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Beacon artist paints larger-than-life way to thank veterans

For Sabrina Crowley, a day at the office normally consists of a paintbrush and what she loves most, bringing art into people’s lives. Most recently, her work was added to the streets of Beacon in a mural celebrating and thanking veterans. It’s displayed on the wall of the DMV of Dutchess County, and was commissioned by Joe Schulz of Libby Funeral & Cremation Services.
BEACON, NY
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute-A Special Mission For Dad

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Air Force Officer Travis Deckert. Travis admits he hated every day of Air Force Academy 13 years ago. The push ups, the sit-ups, everything, but his Dad was cheering him on the whole time. Travis stuck with it and now he’s proudly getting a promotion to Major, a moment he wanted to share with his Dad. However, 11-months ago he received news that his Dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer. Now doctors say there isn’t much time and he wouldn’t be able to travel from Wichita to Utah for the ceremony. So, with the help of his boss, colonel, family, and friends, Travis was able to bring the ceremony to Wichita. As you can imagine, it was a special moment for Dad. Travis’ father Don said, “I’m very proud of him, I’m happy I made it”. Congratulations on this moment with your Dad Travis and THANK YOU for your service.
WICHITA, KS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two US Special Forces members receive life-changing gifts

CARMEL – Two US Army Green Berets received new companions on Sunday to help them deal with the emotional stresses that many veterans and first responders deal with on a daily basis. The Guardian Revival organization presented the two men, both recipients of the Bronze Star, with canine companions at a private ceremony.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Specialist James Anthony Franklin

NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Specialist James Anthony Franklin who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice, Specialist James Anthony Franklin.
MILITARY
Lake Charles American Press

Merryville veteran gifted service dog

A Beauregard Parish Marine Corp veteran was bestowed an exceptional gift this month, as he was one of 16 veterans across the nation to receive the grant of a service dog at no cost to his family. On Dec. 7, Merryville resident Cameron Morrow was honored in one of 11...
MERRYVILLE, LA
who13.com

Salute to Veterans: Bobbi Jo Whitlow

WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Bobbi Jo Whitlow of Muscatine. Whitlow enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served until her honorable discharge in 1993. She now serves as the executive director of Women Warriors Undefined, a nonprofit helping support female service members.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘celebrates Christmas early’ by visiting 25 military veterans he donated homes to

Arnold Schwarzenegger “celebrated Christmas early” as he visited the homes he helped have built for 25 military veterans.In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday (23 December), the Terminator star was seen in photos greeting some of the veterans and stopping to take selfies with them.“Today, I celebrated Christmas early,” he wrote. “The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.“I want to thank @villageforvets for arranging the homes and being a fantastic partner, @secvetaffairs, @amvetshq and everyone...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Algona Upper Des Moines

Gold Star families receive gifts

ALGONA—Mandie Studer from Pay It Forward Always partnered with Maple Street Treats, owned by Megan Tuttle, and Trinity Lutheran Church kids from the “Spark” program directed by Tami Hankins. They put together 65 movie night-themed care packages and cookie kits for 65 Iowa Gold Star Families/Families of the Fallen.
ALGONA, IA
ucmo.edu

Heroes to Hives Offers Outlet for Veterans Transitioning to Civilian Life

WARRENSBURG, MO – Military veterans making the transition to civilian life are finding new opportunities for financial growth and wellness thanks to a program that teaches them the art of agricultural beekeeping. This is part of Heroes to Hives, a Michigan-based program that is offered to United States military...
WARRENSBURG, MO
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Private First Class Willie Ray Lay

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Private First Class Willie Ray Lay who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Fairhope. Thank you for your service and for giving...
MILITARY
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Salute to Veterans’ Christmas Card drive is spreading cheer this holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local child is giving back this holiday season in a special way.   “In Tuckers Mailbox” is hosting its second annual “Salute to Veterans” Christmas Card Drive. Tucker, 6, is collecting cards from across Eastern North Carolina to drop off at the Kinston VA hospital on Christmas day.   “It’s another opportunity to make people smile and to let them know that hey, somebody is thinking about you,” said Tucker’s father, Daniel Rose.  His […]
ADVOCACY
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Matters: The gift of life: Living donors changing lives

In 2010, Kathy Vochoska found herself desperate for answers. Her 20-year-old son, Chris, was in kidney failure. They had exhausted all treatment options and the young college student began dialysis. “No one ever told us about living donation,” Vochoska recalled. “If people knew how tough dialysis is, it would open their eyes. The only good thing about it is that it is keeping a person alive.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy