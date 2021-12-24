ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

And Just Like That: How showmakers address Willie Garson’s absence from the series

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kd7Gv_0dVFI48b00

Willie Garson ’s absence from Sex and the City’s revival series And Just Like That ... has been explained with a new plot twist in the show.

The 57-year-old actor, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw ’s close friend, in the original series, died of pancreatic cancer in September this year.

Garson was present to shoot the first three episodes of the new series, after which the showrunners revealed a new storyline to address the actor’s absence from the show.

***Spoilers below***

In episode four, which dropped on HBO Max on Thursday (3 December), Carrie was in her old apartment after selling the house she shared with her late husband Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth).

While she was there, she spotted an envelope by Stanford on her bed. It was later revealed to be a goodbye letter from him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0v3R_0dVFI48b00

“Dearest Carrie, by the time you read this I’ll be in Tokyo,” the letter read. “I couldn’t tell you — not without crying. And you have had enough crying.”

In the next scene, Carrie was seen smoking when Stanford’s husband Anthony Marentino (played by Mario Cantone) ran into the room.

“You’re smoking?” Anthony said, dramatically.

“Stanford’s in Japan?” Carrie responded.

“That’s Ashley,” Anthony explained. “The 17-year-old Long Island TikTok star he manages. She’s huge in Asia. She asked him to go on tour with her. I do not get her, but then I’m old, gay, and not Japanese.”

“Well fine, good, sayonara,” Carrie sad “But why the dramatic note? ‘By the time you read this, I’ll be in Tokyo.’ Who is he, the lost Bronte sister?”

Earlier this month, the series showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed to The New York Times that Garson’s death will not be written into the show.

King, who was an executive producer on Sex And The City , said: “Because it wasn’t charming. And I knew that the audience would know.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Willie Garson’s Son Hangs With Late Dad’s ‘SATC’ Co-Stars At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

The late ‘Sex And The City’ star’s son celebrated the new series’ premiere with his dad’s fellow actors in New York City. While Willie Garson was missed at the premiere of And Just Like That on Wednesday December 8, the late actor’s son Nathen, 20, attended the screening to celebrate his dad’s final performance. Nathen shared a few photos on his Instagram, which you can see here, from his trip to New York, including a selfie with his girlfriend and a picture of the city skyline on Thursday December 9.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Willie Garson
Person
Michael Patrick King
Person
Ashley
Person
Mario Cantone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Series#Long Island#Sex And The City#Stanford#Japanese#The New York Times
In Style

Kim Cattrall Subtly Responded to Samantha's Absence on And Just Like That

Following the premiere of And Just Like That, fans were certainly feeling the loss of Samantha Jones. The HBO Max show addressed Kim Cattrall's character's absence swiftly, explaining that after Carrie decided to drop her as her publicist due to the decline of the publishing business, Samantha dumped Carrie as a friend (along with Miranda and Charlotte) and moved to London. But viewers weren't exactly satisfied with the reasoning and took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the star.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

‘I Felt Responsible’: Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, Looked After Late Co-Star Willie Garson During Private Pancreatic Cancer Battle On Set of ‘And Just Like That’

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker says that she knew about her late Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson’s pancreatic cancer battle while filming sequel series And Just Like That…. Parker says she felt responsible for keeping an eye on Garson’s health while on set of the show, especially considering...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WUSA

'And Just Like That' Recap: Willie Garson's Death Is Worked Into Stanford Blatch's Storyline

Spoilers ahead! If you have not finished this week's episode of And Just Like That, bookmark this for later or proceed with caution. Willie Garson's sudden death in September took the cast of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, somewhat by surprise. The 57-year-old actor, who played Stanford Blatch on the franchise was privately battling pancreatic cancer prior to his death.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

One of Carrie’s dresses in And Just Like That cost under £4

The mystery that shrouded a dress worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character in the third episode of And Just Like That… has been solved by the show’s costume designers.The dress, a strappy paisley print maxi dress, was first seen by fans when photographs from the set of the Sex and the City (SATC) reboot surfaced earlier this year.However, fans were disappointed after it appeared that the boho chic dress was from fast fashion giant Forever 21. There was further confusion after boutique clothing brand Raga claimed the dress was its own design, called the Avah Ruffle Strap Maxi Dress.But costume...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

399K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy