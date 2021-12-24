ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

K-pop star Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after BTS returns from U.S. concerts

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuga, songwriter and rapper for K-pop sensation BTS, has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from in-person concerts in the United States, the group’s management said on Friday. Suga, 28, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was confirmed to have contracted the virus on Friday during his...

editorials24.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Suga: I will be in BTS until I die

Suga will be in BTS until he dies. The 28-year-old rapper - who has been part of the K-pop boyband since their 2013 launch - seems quite happy with his role in the group, claiming that he "just likes" BTS. He said: "I think I'll be in BTS until I...
CELEBRITIES
NME

BTS’ RM and Jin test positive for COVID-19

BTS members RM and Jin have tested posted for COVID-19, the group’s label Big Hit Music has confirmed. The agency released a statement on its fan community platform Weverse disclosing that both the rapper and the singer had received positive PCR results for the virus today (December 25). RM...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea — Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus after returning from abroad, their management agency said. RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening, the Big Hit Music agency said in a statement. It earlier said another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Three Members Of K-Pop Group BTS Test Positive For Covid-19

Three members of the famed K-pop group BTS tested positive for Covid-19.  Big Hit Music management company told the press that Rappers RM, Suga, and Vocalist Jin all tested positive upon their return to South Korea from touring in the United States. These are considered breakthrough cases as all three members received both doses of the vaccine in August 2021.  According to Reuters, members RM and Jin received negative test results on returning to South Korea in early December.  As RM was preparing to leave the country’s mandatory quarantine, he tested positive, and was asymptomatic. Jin tested twice and both tests were negative upon leaving quarantine, but was later diagnosed after experiencing mild symptoms. Jin and RM have had no contact with other group members after their return to South Korea, Big Music said. BTS’ musical debut in 2013 has ushered the world into a K-pop renaissance and brought the genre of music to the global stage. The concerts in the United States were BTS’ first post-pandemic performances since 2019, when they toured across Asia, Europe, and other parts of North America.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
E! News

BTS' Suga Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Watch: BTS Is Taking an Extended Break to "Recharge" BTS' Suga has tested positive for COVID-19. The group's record label Big Hit Music shared the news in a message posted to the fan community platform Weverse on Friday, Dec. 24. The company said the 28-year-old artist took a PCR test upon returning to South Korea from the United States on Thursday, Dec. 23 and received the results while he was quarantining on Dec. 24. Big Hit Music noted Suga had no contact with his bandmates Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
NME

ØMI says global success of ‘You’ is “entirely” due to BTS’ Suga

Japanese singer and Sandaime J Soul Brothers vocalist ØMI has spoken about working with BTS’ Suga for his single ‘You’. In a recent interview with Billboard, ØMI – real name Hiroomi Tosaka – opened up about the release of response to ‘You’, which was produced by BTS’ Suga. The singer credited the South Korean rapper and producer for the success of the track, which was released back in October.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#Covid#Concerts#Bit Hit Music#Big Hit
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Gives Look at Her Family Enjoying Holiday ‘Traditions’

December’s a busy time of year for “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah, who celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas with her family. Ruah is of both Portuguese and Jewish descent, so every year she celebrates Hannukah with her husband and two kids. Her husband, David Olsen, traditionally celebrates Christmas, so the two go all-in on both holidays every year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
