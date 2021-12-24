These 11 Engagement Ring Trends Will Rule in 2022

As the popularity of coloured gemstone engagement rings rises, diamonds may no longer be a girl’s best friend. “Traditionally, diamonds have been successfully marketed as the only stone suitable for an engagement ring,” Joanna Hardy, independent fine jewellery specialist, tells MOJEH. “However, people have finally woken up to colour, and they want to decide for themselves which gemstone they would like to celebrate and confirm their commitment to their life partners.” And Joanna would know – not only is she a fellow of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain, with more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, she’s also the author of a number of books, including Emerald, Ruby and the upcoming Sapphire, which are all sponsored by Gemfields, a world-leading supplier of responsibly sourced coloured gemstones. “What I love about them is the fact that every single gem is different, nature never makes a copy,” she says. “Two stones are never exactly the same in both colour or clarity, so your gemstone will always be unique to you.” She’s not wrong.

