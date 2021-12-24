ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL medical officer: Asymptomatic people not spreading COVID

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL's chief medical officer says asymptomatic players are not spreading COVID-19 based on his observations during this season. Dr. Allen Sills appeared on the NFL Network on Thursday and said the league hasn't "seen this phenomenon that people have discussed, which is asymptomatic people in the facility spreading the virus...

Packers beat Browns as Rodgers passes Favre for Green Bay TD record

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Rasul Douglas and the Green Bay Packers’ pass defense didn't let the Cleveland Browns spoil Aaron Rodgers’ milestone day. Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre to become Green Bay’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, and the Packers intercepted Baker Mayfield four times in a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Cleveland nearly came all the way back from a 12-point second-half deficit before Douglas' second interception of the day sealed the game with 43 seconds left.
Patriots Running Back Damien Harris ‘Good To Go’ Against Bills

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will be shorthanded at running back Sunday, but one key piece of the backfield will be out there as New England hosts the Buffalo Bills in a critical AFC East showdown. Damien Harris, who did not play against the Colts after injuring his hamstring when the Patriots beat Buffalo in week 13, is officially listed as questionable. But according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Harris is “good to go.” #Patriots RB Damien Harris, who shined in the last matchup against the #Bills before injury his hamstring, should be good to go today, source said. Harris is questionable and hasn’t played since that game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021 Despite the hamstring injury, Harris rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in the infamous wind game where New England passed the ball only three times. Fellow running back Rhamondre Stevenson will not factor into the rematch. Stevenson will miss the game after being placed on the team’s COVID reserve list. The winner of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, will be in the driver’s seat for the AFC East title.
Giants bringing back Joe Judge in 2022

The New York Giants are planning to bring back head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones for the 2022 season, ESPN reports. NFL insider Adam Schefter reports the team believes Judge and Jones both deserve the opportunity to demonstrate their talents next season, despite the Giants having been eliminated from the playoffs and has clinched a fifth consecutive season with double-digit losses.
Colts' comments about Mac Jones reveal how teams view Pats rookie

Mac Jones has far exceeded expectations for the New England Patriots this season. But he's still a rookie. The Indianapolis Colts seemed eager to capitalize on Jones' inexperience in Week 15. A few days before the game, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke said Indy's plan was to make New England "one-dimensional" and force Jones to beat them through the air.
Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
Aaron Rodgers’ record 443rd touchdown ball contained an error

The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
