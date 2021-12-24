NFL medical officer: Asymptomatic people not spreading COVID

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will be shorthanded at running back Sunday, but one key piece of the backfield will be out there as New England hosts the Buffalo Bills in a critical AFC East showdown. Damien Harris, who did not play against the Colts after injuring his hamstring when the Patriots beat Buffalo in week 13, is officially listed as questionable. But according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Harris is “good to go.” #Patriots RB Damien Harris, who shined in the last matchup against the #Bills before injury his hamstring, should be good to go today, source said. Harris is questionable and hasn’t played since that game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021 Despite the hamstring injury, Harris rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in the infamous wind game where New England passed the ball only three times. Fellow running back Rhamondre Stevenson will not factor into the rematch. Stevenson will miss the game after being placed on the team’s COVID reserve list. The winner of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, will be in the driver’s seat for the AFC East title.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO