Pop star Tom Walker has said his mother was in “floods of tears” watching him perform alongside The Duchess of Cambridge at a community carol service held at Westminster Abbey.The singer, 30, performed his previously unheard Christmas song, For Those Who Can’t Be Here, accompanied by Kate playing the piano, in the concert which was broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.The Duchess of Cambridge hosted and spearheaded the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service, which paid tribute to the work of “inspirational” people who served their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.A very special performance of 'For Those Who Can't Be Here'...

