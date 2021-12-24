ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police capture wanted Kansas kidnapping, assault suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping and assault have a suspect in custody. On Sunday, police received a call for...

Related
Hutch Post

Suspect who shot Kan. officers was on parole for attempted murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured two officers. Just after 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Washington regarding a domestic violence incident that had occurred early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of South Lulu, according to Officer Charley Davidson.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle in the 600 Block of Fletcher Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officer arrested 47-year-old Robert J. Ford, 47, Atchison, on a Municipal Court warrant for...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal shooting of Kan. murder suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka area prosecutor has found that police were justified in fatally shooting a homicide suspect. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said this week that no charges would be filed in the death of 33-year-old Jesse Buck Lees. Kagay also found that Lees acted alone in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Jennifer Morris.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

2 Kansas officers shot by suspect Christmas morning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers from Wichita are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of Christmas Day. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots. One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas man jailed again for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged domestic battery. On Thursday, police arrested 41-year-old Christian E. Longbrake, 41, Atchison, in the 1400 Block of Utility Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He jailed on requested charges of domestic battery and interference with law enforcement.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KBI: Officer shot suspect who allegedly drove at police

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night in Andover, according to a media release from the agency. Preliminary information indicates that just after 10:30 p.m., the Andover Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting...
ANDOVER, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Skeletal human remains found in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in Branson. Police said in a news release that the remains were found around noon Wednesday in a heavily wooded area. The Taney County Coroner was called to assist, and investigators worked at the scene throughout...
BRANSON, MO
Hutch Post

Christmas miracle: Charges finally dropped in Kan. murder case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Douglas County is dropping charges against a man accused of killing his 19-year-old neighbor more than seven years ago. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez has filed a motion to dismiss charges against Rontarus Washington Jr. She announced her decision Wednesday. Washington is...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. man enters plea in woman's drive-by shooting death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY– A Kansas man has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, entered a no contest plea Monday in Montgomery County District Court. Judge F. William Cullins accepted the plea to one count of first-degree murder and set sentencing for 1 p.m., February 15, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. man accused of setting fire during domestic dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an alleged arson fire at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of SE Minnesota Avenue, according to Police Lt. Aaron Jones. Upon arrival they noticed smoke...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. man tossed drugs from car during 'slow-speed pursuit'

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after leading police on a "slow-speed pursuit" through part of the city early this morning. Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, an officer in the 300 block of S. Fourth Street observed a silver 2006 Nissan Altima with...
KANSAS STATE
Public Safety
Public Safety
Hutch Post

KBI: 2 dead after shooting outside Kansas home

ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside a home in Longton, Kansas early Thursday morning, according to a media release from the KBI. The Elk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas City woman sentenced for 2019 triple-murder

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms for killing three people in 2019. The sentence was handed down Tuesday for 37-year-old Lynnsey D. Jones. She was found guilty in November of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Two years later, still no arrests in Kansas man's death

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Two years after Zach Morrisey was shot to death in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City, his relatives say they’re still waiting for answers. Morrisey, of Leawood, Kansas, was killed on Dec. 21, 2019. He was shot on the parking lot of a Leawood apartment complex as he was sitting inside a car with a friend. No arrests have been made. Morrisey was 24.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas City police investigating 2 Wednesday killings

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two more killings, bringing the yearly total to 154. Police say a man was killed around 11 p.m. Wednesday in an altercation outside of an apartment building on East Linwood. The victim was “cut or otherwise injured,” according to a police spokesman. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman dead, another injured after pickup crash

COMANCHE COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 3:30a.m. Sunday in Comanche County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ram 1500 driven by Morgan Turley, 22, Coldwater, was southbound on Kansas Highway 1 at T Avenue. The pickup veered left of center and struck a concrete barrier.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas woman sentence in death of 3-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman has been sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing a 3-year-old girl in a case that drew attention to the agency responsible for overseeing young children in the state. Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick was sentenced Monday, a little more than...
KANSAS STATE
