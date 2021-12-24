ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

Paws & Pals: Animals up for adoption at Cove Animal Rescue on Dec. 24

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

In this week's Paws & Pals, Cove Animal Rescue in Glen Cove presented five pets looking for their 'furever' homes.

Titus is a 3-year-old Hound and American Bull Dog mix who loves everyone he meets. Titus was raised with children, and likes other dogs. He would do well in any home that understands he needs long walks and plenty of exercise.

Hooch is a 4-year-old Staffy mix. Hooch is very smart, walks well on leash and knows many commands. Hooch loves children and would do well with other dogs too.

Beauty is a 4-year-old Australian Cattle dog. Beauty went to the rescue after her owner passed away. She may be shy at first, but once she opens up and trusts, she will make a great companion. Beauty is mellow likes short walks and loves her belly rubs and cookies.

Georgia and Nicky are 5-month-old kittens that are spayed and neutered up to date on medical. They are a bonded pair male and female that are loving and playful and hope to find a home together.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

