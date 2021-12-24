Sunny & comfy Christmas Eve then a much warmer Christmas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have nearly perfect weather to end the year on the Suncoast! Temps gradually warm up, and humidity gets higher. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s by the end of the week. As the moisture levels increase, so does the chance for areas of morning fog. While storm after storm hits the western U.S. and the Great Lakes, they all bypass the Suncoast into the beginning of January. There is a cold front we’re tracking that could move across Florida after the first weekend of 2022. Right now this front looks pretty dry, but a few isolated showers might be possible that Sunday night (a week from today). And cooler air, back to the 70s, could return for the first full week of 2022.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO