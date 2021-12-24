Sunny & comfy Christmas Eve then a much warmer Christmas
By Meteorologist Kelly Foster
utv44.com
2 days ago
Wonderful Gulf Coast weather as we kick off the holiday weekend! It just won't feel like winter. You'll notice the change in temperatures this afternoon as our numbers soar into the 70s. Our air mass turns stickier thanks...
Merry Christmas! It didn’t feel much like Christmas as far as temperatures go, though. D.C. did not set a new record high temperature for Christmas, but we came pretty close. The official high was 66 degrees, which is still very warm for this time of year, but not quite warm enough for a record. I suppose we will have to settle for that.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mild and muggy conditions continue along the Gulf Coast. With all this sticky air in place, patchy fog is possible overnight once the winds turn calm. We wake up Sunday in the low 60s with highs spiking into the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. Daytime highs will remain about 15 degrees above what is typical for this time of the year. In fact, we stay pretty much stuck in this pattern through New Year's Day.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have nearly perfect weather to end the year on the Suncoast! Temps gradually warm up, and humidity gets higher. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s by the end of the week. As the moisture levels increase, so does the chance for areas of morning fog. While storm after storm hits the western U.S. and the Great Lakes, they all bypass the Suncoast into the beginning of January. There is a cold front we’re tracking that could move across Florida after the first weekend of 2022. Right now this front looks pretty dry, but a few isolated showers might be possible that Sunday night (a week from today). And cooler air, back to the 70s, could return for the first full week of 2022.
