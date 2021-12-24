ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of December 2021

By Matt Bohlsen
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Europe vanadium pentoxide spot prices were higher the past 30 days. China and Europe Ferrovanadium prices were higher. Welcome to Vanadium miners news. December saw higher vanadium prices and forecasts that vanadium supply is set to tighten in 2022. As for company news it was a quiet month. Vanadium...

