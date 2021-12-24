Bitcoin tops $51,000, moving firmly higher for the first time in 2 weeks as it heads into the holiday

A rally during the last week of trading has history on its side. Investors seemed to accept hawkish Fed and Omicron spread last week, but that could change in the new year. Despite the Fed's hawkish tilt in December and the rapid, ongoing spread of COVID's latest variant, Omicron, possibly the most transmissible strain of the virus thus far, all four major US benchmarks—the S&P 500, Dow Jones, NASDAQ and Russell 2000—rose at the end of holiday-shortened trading on Thursday. As well, each index gained for the week, ahead of Friday's Christmas break, with the S&P 500 notching a new record to boot.
