Bitcoin tops $51,000, moving firmly higher for the first time in 2 weeks as it heads into the holiday

The price of bitcoin surged past $5100 on Friday, amid a Christmas rally for the crypto market.The cryptocurrency had been trading within the $45,000-$50,000 price band since the start of December, after crashing from an all-time high of around $69,000 in November.The overall crypto market mirrored bitcoin’s stagnation, with several other leading cryptocurrencies all shifting by less than 1 per cent over the last 24 hours.The inertia saw Ethereum (ETH) remain above $4,000, while the overall crypto market fell by less than $10 billion. Some of the biggest gains were seen by Polygon (MATIC), which came within $0.03 of its...

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO