Bitcoin tops $51,000, moving firmly higher for the first time in 2 weeks as it heads into the holiday

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 2 days ago

Cryptocurrencies are rising across the board, shaping up...

forextv.com

investing.com

Week Ahead: Stocks On Track For Year-End Rally; Gold Could Be Headed Higher

A rally during the last week of trading has history on its side. Investors seemed to accept hawkish Fed and Omicron spread last week, but that could change in the new year. Despite the Fed's hawkish tilt in December and the rapid, ongoing spread of COVID's latest variant, Omicron, possibly the most transmissible strain of the virus thus far, all four major US benchmarks—the S&P 500, Dow Jones, NASDAQ and Russell 2000—rose at the end of holiday-shortened trading on Thursday. As well, each index gained for the week, ahead of Friday's Christmas break, with the S&P 500 notching a new record to boot.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Five Bitcoin Short Films For A Lazy Holiday Evening: Energy, Money, &… Basket?

Happy Holidays from the NewsBTC team. We come bearing gifts. We’ve got the cure for those suffering from cryptocurrency withdrawal syndrome. Spend the evening learning about Bitcoin in the most relaxed way possible. These five films were released throughout 2021 and contain the alpha everyone needs for the years ahead. At least the first four do, the fifth one has nothing to do with Bitcoin except for one small detail.
MOVIES
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: Christmas rally for crypto market as BTC price breaks above $50k

The price of bitcoin surged past $5100 on Friday, amid a Christmas rally for the crypto market.The cryptocurrency had been trading within the $45,000-$50,000 price band since the start of December, after crashing from an all-time high of around $69,000 in November.The overall crypto market mirrored bitcoin’s stagnation, with several other leading cryptocurrencies all shifting by less than 1 per cent over the last 24 hours.The inertia saw Ethereum (ETH) remain above $4,000, while the overall crypto market fell by less than $10 billion. Some of the biggest gains were seen by Polygon (MATIC), which came within $0.03 of its...
STOCKS
u.today

$1.3 Billion in Bitcoin Shifted as Flagship Crypto Goes Above $51,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrency Stocks and Tokens Are Soaring Today

The Senate is thinking about a robust set of regulatory principles for the cryptocurrency market. It may take years before the market gets the governing clarity it needs. Any movement toward greater clarity has to be good news in this muddled sector. What happened. The cryptocurrency market let out a...
STOCKS
The Decatur Daily

Steady gains leave indexes higher in holiday-shortened week

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, leaving major indexes with solid gains in this holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 closed at another record high. The benchmark index rose 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. Technology companies and retailers did especially well, while safe-play sectors like real estate and utilities lagged behind. Energy prices rose. European and Asian markets also closed higher. Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%. U.S. markets will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Price Back Above $50,000 Heading Into Christmas Holiday

Bitcoin’s price today broke above $50,000 after struggling for weeks. At the time of writing, the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading for $50,978.58, according to CoinGecko data, up 3.4% in the past 24 hours. It’s still 26.6% shy of its all-time high hit on November 10 of...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Bulls Rage In Pushing BTC Above $51,000, Broader Market Recovers

Bitcoin recovers above $50,000 for the first time in two weeks with several on-chain indicators turning positive and in favor of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Just ahead of Christmas Eve, Bitcoin has surprised investors by moving past $50,000 for the first time in two weeks. After trading sideways for the last few days, BTC has now gained 5.75% moving past $51,000 levels.
STOCKS
investing.com

Cryptocurrencies rally as Bitcoin breaks back above $50,000

Investing.com – It was an early Christmas present for cryptocurrency HODLers on Friday morning as the price of Bitcoin broke back above $50,000 and took other major coins with it. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum, traded back above $4,000. Risk appetite. Bitcoin was benefitting from the improving...
MARKETS
Economic analyst

Bitcoin and Ether knocked after rise

Cryptocurrency market capitalisation little changed over the past 24 hours, losing 0.4% to $2.27 trillion. This can hardly be called a move for such a volatile crypto market. The cryptocurrency fear and greed index lost 11 points, dropping to 34, returning to fear territory. However, this comeback should be attributed more to the failure to develop growth rather than the price fall.
dailyhodl.com

Big Move Incoming for One Low-Cap Altcoin As Bitcoin Positions for a Rally: Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto strategist and trader is naming one altcoin that’s poised to surge while predicting that Bitcoin is gearing up for a rally. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Pentoshi tells his 425,000 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on XYO Network (XYO), a blockchain that lets users mine tokens while recording datasets that have locational and geographical information tied to their smartphones.
MARKETS
u.today

$1.2 Billion Worth of Bitcoin Moved as It Breaks Through 2-Week-Old Falling Wedge Pattern

Two large transactions appeared on the Bitcoin blockchain as the market has started rebounding, with the first cryptocurrency gaining 7% to its value in less than 24 hours. According to data from the Whale Tracker Twitter bot, two unknown wallets have transferred more than $1.2 billion worth of BTC in all. Both wallets sending and receiving funds were tagged as "unknown."
MARKETS

