Tennessee State

9-year-old Tennessee girl severely injured after shot in the head by stray bullet

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article9-year-old Tennessee girl severely injured after shot in the head by stray bullet. A 9-year-old...

www.wral.com

Comments / 21

God's Child
2d ago

There is no respect for human life this these days. God must be the center of our life and not only remembered when there is tragedy or we need something. Pray for your cities and put them in God's hands they're in God's hands. God-bless his family and this little girl. The doctors may say she will never return to being completely normal but God can make that happen.

Reply(1)
7
Einstein at work
2d ago

no excuse for this! time the people take back what's ours and do whatever it takes to make this land safe again

Reply
7
Degameth1G
2d ago

better chance of getting shot than dying of c19. Nancy piglosi has no clue why crime has exploded

Reply(1)
10
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

