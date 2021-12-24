Owner plunges into frozen pool to save dog

When a kind man noticed that a helpless fox had its head stuck inside of a box, he immediately jumped into action. The poor creature was running around aimlessly when the man approached. He slowly and gently grabbed onto the little fox and began maneuvering the container off its head. But removing the box was only half the battle; there was also a plastic-like item wrapped around the poor animal’s neck. Once the fox was able to see, it became frightened and simply wanted to run away, making it difficult to free it from the last constraint.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO