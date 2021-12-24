ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owner plunges into frozen pool to save dog

Watauga Democrat
 2 days ago

A dog owner in Tennessee wasted no time jumping into a frozen pool to save...

CBS Minnesota

‘Our Little Christmas Miracle’: Dog Found Freezing In Metal Crate On Road To Recovery

ASKOV, Minn. (WCCO) — A rescue organization is calling a dog found in a St. Paul alleyway “a Christmas miracle.” Rosabella was locked in a metal crate during the coldest day of the year when a Ruff Start Rescue volunteer rescued her. Since then, she has gone through an amazing transformation. “The dogs that we predominately foster [are] medical cases. Amputations, significant mange, porcupine quills, and you name it, it’s been through our house,” said Breanna Jensen. But this is the first time Breanna has seen a case like this one. “If she hadn’t been found that day, she would have died,” said Breanna. A...
ANIMALS
TMZ.com

Terrifying Video of Mountain Lion Coming Face-to-Face with Family Dog

Things could have ended much worse for a family's dog had it not been for a pane of glass stopping a hungry mountain lion from making it dinner. The video, taken by a woman in Colorado, shows her dog named Dash frozen in fear as the mountain lion spots it from outside. The mountain lion seems puzzled by the barrier, trying different ways to get in, even tapping on the glass with its paw.
ANIMALS
Tennessee State
WSOC Charlotte

Leonardo DiCaprio saves dogs from drowning in frozen lake

While filming his latest movie “Don’t Look Up,” Leonardo DiCaprio was doing more than memorizing lines: he was saving lives. Cast members of “Don’t Look Up” did a segment of “Around the Table” for Entertainment Weekly, and revealed that during filming DiCaprio had to jump into the cold water to save his dogs, People Magazine reported.
PETS
The Dad

Stray Dog Saves Family from Fire, Reunites with Former Owners

One of the many incredible things about rescue animals is that they seem to know they’ve been rescued. Though sometimes subtle, pets have a way of showing gratitude to the people who’ve shown them kindness. When a Virginia woman named Charity Golloway noticed a stray dog frequenting her yard, she set him up with a heated shelter. Butter, as she called her visitor, grew immediately protective of his chosen family.
PETS
The Independent

New Zealand cat with reputation for stealing underwear now brings home bong and ziplock bag of white powder

A pet cat notorious for stealing women’s undergarments brought home a surprisingly odd – and potentially criminal – set of items this time.Five-year-old Keith has had a penchant for taking things that don’t belong to him from around his neighbourhood in Christchurch, New Zealand, for the past three years.But this time he surprised his humans by bringing home a bong and a ziplock bag containing an unidentified white powder. Owners Ginny and David Rumbold said the feline has in the past brought home a long list of stolen things, including black-laced panties, bras, shoes and even live eels from Christchurch’s...
PETS
#Dog
Punknews.org

How a Dog Bite Saved Catbite

Earlier this year, Philadelphia's Catbite released Nice One . The record is a snappy mix of punk, two-tone, ska, and power pop that address personal and the political. There is also a very cool Selena cover. To that end, Punknews' John Gentile spoke with the band about the new LP,...
PETS
InspireMore

Man Rushes To Help Frantic Fox With Box Stuck On Its Head.

When a kind man noticed that a helpless fox had its head stuck inside of a box, he immediately jumped into action. The poor creature was running around aimlessly when the man approached. He slowly and gently grabbed onto the little fox and began maneuvering the container off its head. But removing the box was only half the battle; there was also a plastic-like item wrapped around the poor animal’s neck. Once the fox was able to see, it became frightened and simply wanted to run away, making it difficult to free it from the last constraint.
ANIMALS
InspireMore

Woman Braves Frigid Weather To Earn Abandoned Bunny’s Trust — And Give Him A Home!

As an animal lover, Alicia Castro was distressed to discover that someone had dumped an unwanted domesticated rabbit outside of her apartment building in Montana. Several of her neighbors reported seeing the large black and white bunny, but no one had been able to catch him. In fact, it seemed like no one else was even trying to save the sweet animal, so Alicia took it upon herself to rescue him. Arming herself with carrots and lettuce, Alicia sat outside for hours.
ANIMALS

