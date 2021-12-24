These are the Charlotte area’s ‘hottest’ neighborhoods

FILE (Keith Srakocic/AP Photo)

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte housing market has been undoubtedly hot this year. But where are some of the “hottest” neighborhoods here as we head into the new year?

A recent analysis by real estate service Redfin Corp. identified three such ZIP codes in the Charlotte region — all located in outlying areas. Redfin listed two ZIP codes in Union County — 28103 and 28173 — and another in Iredell County — 28115 — where it expects home-buying competition to remain strong in 2022.

[ PREVIOUS: Charlotte area’s top-selling neighborhood is in Waxhaw ]

To compile the list, Redfin looked at year-over-year growth in both median views per listing on its website as well as in its “compete score.” The latter measure rates how difficult it is to win a home based on factors such as days on market, share of homes that sold above their listing prices and sale-to-list price ratio. Data from September was used for this analysis.

(WATCH: Here’s how your property rights could be impacted by new Charlotte ordinance)

©2021 Cox Media Group