ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Future ‘SNL’ star was almost cast in ‘Home Alone’ — but he blew his audition

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJjH7_0dVFBrc800

(NEXSTAR) – Like a rusty paint can to the face, “Home Alone” left audiences in stitches upon its release in 1990. The film became an instant Christmas classic, thanks in no small part to the comedic chops of Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O’Hara, John Candy, and a relatively unknown child actor by the name of Macaulay Culkin.

When the film was still casting, however, director Christopher Columbus was considering yet another comedy ringer for the part of a Santa impersonator — until he blew his audition.

In an interview with The Independent, Columbus confirmed that future “SNL” funnyman Chris Farley had auditioned for the role, but “the audition did not go particularly well.”

‘Home Alone’ actor faces charges for allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend

According to Columbus, he and Farley had known each other and even attended the same church for a time. He was the “sweetest guy in the world,” Columbus said, but he arrived for his audition early on a Saturday morning a little worse for wear.

“He came in and I don’t think he had gone to sleep that night, so the audition did not go particularly well,” Columbus told the outlet in 2020. “I regret it. I think he would’ve been great in the film but I do love the guy who played Santa Claus. He was very funny.”

That “guy” who eventually won the role — Ken Hudson Campbell — was also auditioning the same day as Farley, sharing his memories of that morning in an oral history of “Home Alone” compiled by Chicago magazine in 2015.

“Apparently, [Farley] was out all night and had just been dropped off after a night of shenanigans,” Campbell claimed.

“He walked in [for his audition] and walked right out. I felt I went in and hit what I wanted to hit. A few weeks later, I got the call,” Campbell said.

House from ‘Home Alone’ available to rent for one night only

But Farley, then a member of Chicago’s Second City improv group, didn’t remain anonymous for too long. Shortly after he was passed over for “Home Alone,” he joined the cast of “SNL” for their 16th season in 1990, quickly becoming a breakout star. In fact, a few years later, Farley’s popularity caught the attention of a Hollywood studio that was seeking a star for a little Christmas movie called “Elf,” nearly a decade before it went into production with Will Ferrell instead.

“Elf” screenwriter David Berenbaum, however, appeared in a recent episode of “The Movies That Made Us” and explained that he wasn’t completely sold on the idea.

“They wanted to make this a Chris Farley movie, which would have been a different movie,” Berenbaum said. “A very different movie.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

High Point man charged in death of CMPD officer, mother of 3 killed in I-85 crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 50-year-old man is facing charges in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-85 in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Daniel Morgan of High Point is charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
John Candy
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Catherine O'hara
Person
Ken Hudson Campbell
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Chris Farley
Person
Christopher Columbus
Popculture

'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#The Movies That Made Us#Nexstar#Film Star#The Independent#House#Home Alone
Popculture

'Home Alone' Star Has Cops Called to Hotel After Incident

It appears that Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic Home Alone may be a trouble maker at times in real life. Devin Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two films, had cops called to his hotel room after an argument with his girlfriend got out of hand. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they were called to a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City earlier this week for a domestic dispute between Ratray and his girlfriend. According to the actor's rep, Ratray and the woman got into a verbal argument. Nothing became physical but things were so bad between the two that they decided to split up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

‘Elf’ Cast Then & Now: See How Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel & More Stars 18 Years Later

Everyone’s favorite Christmas movie, ‘Elf’, celebrated its 18th anniversary this year, and to this day, it remains a holiday classic. Elf became an instant Christmas classic when it was released on Nov. 8, 2003, and it’s now a movie everyone needs to watch each and every holiday season. Will Ferrell‘s portrayal of Buddy the Elf stole our hearts, and made us both laugh and cry, as he traveled from the North Pole to New York City in search of his biological father. The movie became a massive hit, with many fans hoping for a sequel someday.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Bringing Back 2 Characters We Haven't Seen in a While

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is bringing back more characters fans have not seen in a long time during the show's 23rd season. Sons of Anarchy star Donal Logue will make his return as Lt. Declan Murphy in the same episode Ari'el Stachel comes back as Sgt. Hasim Khaldun. The special episode will air in January 2022, reports TVLine.
TV SERIES
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy