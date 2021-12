The Walt Disney Company has extended Christine M. McCarthy’s term as senior executive vice president and chief financial officer through June 2024. Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced news of McCarthy’s contract extension on Tuesday, stating, “Christine’s leadership has been indispensable during this time of disruption and transformation, and her impact reaches well beyond our balance sheet.” “She has been instrumental to Disney’s growth and helped us navigate the most difficult days of the pandemic,” Chapek’s statement continued. “Her expertise, judgment and relationships are true assets to the Company, and I am grateful to have her as a valued partner.” The 22-year veteran of...

