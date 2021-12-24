ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Royal Caribbean ship with 55 passengers positive with Covid-19 onboard will remain at sea until this weekend

By Staff
kxgn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cruise ship out of South Florida will skip two ports after 55 people onboard tested positive for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean International confirmed Thursday that its ‘Odyssey of the Seas’ ship will not stop in Curaçao or Aruba as planned. The ship left Port Everglades on...

web.kxgn.com

