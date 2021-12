A South Carolina man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for killing both his mother and grandmother during a drug-induced haze. Bradley C. Aldrich pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Wednesday, the Anderson County Solicitor’s Office announced in a press release which was released on Thursday.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO