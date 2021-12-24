A note from the people behind your screen

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Visual music of murals': Upcoming book showcases 100+ local artists from the street art sphere

You know Austin as the Live Music Capital of the World but local urban artist J Muzacz wants you to know the city as the “Urban Art Capital of the World.”

Austin has yet to be christened with such a title but Muzacz is hoping to make household names of local mural, mosaic, street and graffiti artists with a new book titled, “ATX Urban Art.” Muzacz and his team are less than $10,000 away from their $25,000 crowdfunding goal on Indiegogo.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Austin

Finding food you can pick up or restaurants to dine in at on Christmas Day can be difficult. But whether you're looking for some classic Chinese food or just want some coffee, some Austin places are keeping their doors open.

Austonia

Things to do this weekend: Bike parade, vintage t-shirt convention and more!

Austin Bike Zoo ParadeWhen: 3 p.m.–8 p.m. SaturdayWhere: Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe St.What: Marvel at a downtown parade featuring a menagerie of unique and hand-built creatures that are part bicycle, part puppet and part performance. Vintage T-Shirt ConWhen: 11 a.m.–6 p.m. SaturdayWhere: Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez St.What: Come along to the premiere international vintage T-shirt convention, where you'll find rare garments, sneakers, games and more. Bring your own vintage jewels to this buy and sell event. Grab tickets here!Cider Launch PartyWhen: 12 p.m. SaturdayWhere: Austin Eastciders Collaboratory, 979 Springdale Rd.What: Big into cider? Check out Austin Eastcider's launch party for their Light Cider. The all-day party features music, cider flights and more.Barks & BoozeWhen: 1 p.m–4 p.m. SaturdayWhere: Hotel Vegas, 1502 East 6th StreetWhat: A holiday party featuring pups and dog parents. Expect dog pics with Santa, free drinks, local vendors and a Neo Bites Topper Tasting.Pop-Up Holiday MarketWhen: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. SundayWhere: Beard Brand, 1000 51st StreetWhat: Get some of your holiday shopping done at this pop-up market featuring plants, vintage finds, music, art and more.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Where to visit Christmas light shows in Austin

If you've driven north through Mopac at night, you've seen the Zilker holiday tree in all its glory next to the Trail of Lights. And Austin has so many more holiday sights for you to see.Don't miss these eight holiday-themed light shows.Trail of LightsTrail of LightsTrail of LightsAustin's most famous annual light show and a Readers Choice of USA Today's 10 Best Public Displays of Holiday Lights, the Trail of Lights is a drive-thru event this year until Dec. 31. For 57 years in a row, the Trail of Lights has lit up Zilker Park with games, food, local vendors...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Home for the holidays: Where to get decadent Christmas takeout

The holidays are a time to relax, kick back and eat to your heart’s content. Whether you want to keep your kitchen clean, hate cooking for the in-laws or just want to enjoy your time off, some Austin restaurants are opening their hearts and doors to locals for Christmas.Stay out of the kitchen for your holiday dinner this year by trying out some of these carefully-curated holiday meals.Aba, 1011 S. Congress Ave.Music Lane’s Mediterranean restaurant, Aba, is including some of its menu favorites for its carryout feast: wild mushroom hummus, whipped feta with persimmon, thyme roasted carrots with labneh, braised...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Geometric Leander Airbnb named one of the 'coolest' in the US

When you step into the Geodome, officially named the “coolest Airbnb” in the state by Condé Nast Traveler, all is symmetrical and organic forms fade into oblivion.Located in Leander, The “Black Beauty” is situated on a hill for 360-degree picturesque views of the lake and treetops. The media company named the home earlier this month as one of the most inspired rentals in the U.S., along with 51 other picks.While the exterior was built in the 1970s, the inside of the home was remodeled in 2020 and updated with shiny new amenities. This three-floor rental sleeps up to 14 guests...
LEANDER, TX
Austonia

Bumble debuts online shop and buzzy high-end lifestyle collection

Austin’s yellowest dating app is turning heads in a whole new way with a wearable collab debuting with California-based lifestyle brand Aviator Nation.Bumble x Aviator Nation gear and a separate capsule collection called Bumble Basics will be hosted on the app’s new website Bumble Shop. On the site, you’ll see branded T-shirts, hats, sweaters, games and baubles.“We originally created our merchandise for the Bumble staff, brand ambassadors, and those who attended our events,” Chief brand officer Selby Drummond said in a release. “However, before we knew it, people were asking where they could purchase our items–from pens to T-shirts, and...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

OUT NOW: Netflix's 'Twentysomethings: Austin' follows eight navigating adulthood, love in the capital city

You can now see your favorite Austin spots, from Lady Bird Lake to Sixth Street, on Netflix's new show "Twentysomethings: Austin."The reality show, which was previously called "Roaring Twenties, premiered Friday on Netflix with the first six episodes; the last six come out Dec. 17. It follows eight strangers living under the same roof in Austin as they seek to "(step) out of their comfort zone" and find adventure. Much like Austin itself, these up-and-coming young people are grappling with finding steady ground during the pandemic. The series is sure to be a heartwarming take on the equally-confusing time that...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Exclusive: Tequila 512 finally reveals its secret plans for the iconic building at Mopac and Lake Austin Blvd

Want to know what’s going on in that big yellow building on the corner of Mopac and Lake Austin Boulevard? Spoiler: It’s not the tasting room or merchandise store you thought it might be.Tequila 512 CEO Nick Matzorkis and business partner Josh Keller have spent months preparing for the big reveal. The building, which has frequently changed hands over the years, made headlines in September when it debuted a cheeky billboard poking good fun at Elon Musk. Now, its billboard reads “2❤️22,” foreshadowing a host of surprises that will come to be revealed over time starting in January.The building won’t...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

These Austin locales have transformed into winter wonderlands

Austin may not be a snowy winter wonderland this December, but that doesn't mean you can't be transported to a land of faux snow, Christmas trees and holiday cheer. Here are six places that are hosting winter wonderlands in Austin.Winter Wanderland at Austin Motel, 1220 South Congress Ave.Get ready for a holiday experience you’ll never forget! From Dec. 2-26, the Austin Motel is hosting a neon rainbow holiday experience, which includes trees, rainbow lights, carols with Drag Mrs. Clause, Hunky Santa, weekly holiday film screenings and boozy holiday drinks galore. Thursdays through Saturdays offer some of these special holiday treats,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

