A note from the people behind your screen

'Visual music of murals': Upcoming book showcases 100+ local artists from the street art sphere

You know Austin as the Live Music Capital of the World but local urban artist J Muzacz wants you to know the city as the “Urban Art Capital of the World.”

Austin has yet to be christened with such a title but Muzacz is hoping to make household names of local mural, mosaic, street and graffiti artists with a new book titled, “ATX Urban Art.” Muzacz and his team are less than $10,000 away from their $25,000 crowdfunding goal on Indiegogo.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Austin

Finding food you can pick up or restaurants to dine in at on Christmas Day can be difficult. But whether you're looking for some classic Chinese food or just want some coffee, some Austin places are keeping their doors open.